By Alec Ross

Heifers at Dumfries yesterday sold to 326p/kg for J Jardine, Yett, with others selling to £994/head for Brownrigg and to £957/head for Brownfield.

Prime lamb prices were sharper as they sold to an average of 270p/kg and to £145 for West Crossleys. Lighter lambs met with particularly strong demand, averaging 272p/kg and selling to 291p/kg for Netherton.

Meanwhile, all classes of cast sheep continued to be easily sold. Beltex tups sold to £165 for Drumcork while ewes sold to £132 for a Texel from Druidhall.

Newton Stewart yesterday saw a mixed offering of lambs with heavier types returning a very acceptable average of 267p/kg or £126/head, but lambs lacking flesh proved harder to cash.

Messrs McMillan, Over Airies, topped the market at £149/head for a pen of Beltexes, while crosses of the same breed from Drumjop sold to 295p/kg. There was a smaller show of ewes and prices were slightly back on the week, with a top price of £180 for Texels from Baltier, while Cuil once again topped the Blackies at £93/head for a pen of 13.

Trade for weaned calves rose again at Carlisle yesterday with Aberdeen Angus bulls selling to £1,205 for Barnglies with Herefords selling to £1,150 from the same home.

Charolais bulls sold to £1,150 for Northhouse, while Limousins peaked at £1,290 for Hummerbecks. Blonde bullocks sold to £1,120 while Limousin heifers peaked at £1,160 for Messrs Story.

Meanwhile, a bull calf from Kinkry Hill broke the mart record at £850 for a British Blue. Calves generally held up well, with Simmentals topping at £520 for Messrs Kirkpatrick who also sold the top Limousin for the same price, and Anguses from Smalmstown making £500. Charolais heifers sold to £390 for Messrs Bell, Mossband.

Bullocks at Dingwall yesterday averaged 247p/head and sold to 312p/kg for a pair of 305kg British Blue crosses from Auchnahannet or to £1370/head for a pen of Angus crosses from Torachilty.

Heifers averaged 259p/kg and sold to 325p/kg for a pair of 505kg Simmental crosses from Torran or £1,640/ head for a pair of 552kg Simmental crosses from the same home. Cows with calves at foot sold to £2,650 for a Beef Shorthorn with cross beef calves from Glenavon Estate.

Finally, store cattle vendors at Lockerbie on Tuesday enjoyed a tremendous trade, with Charolais bullocks selling to £1,590/head for Carterton, who also sold heifers to £1,190 or 285p/kg, while Limousin bullocks from Laverockhall sold to 310p/kg.

A £120 Beltex from Moor Side topped the lamb section, with others to £115 and £110 for Whitstonehill. Texels sold to £115 for Greenwell Meadows and Tarrasfoot, while Suffolks sold to £115 for Cumstone and Hepplehill. Cheviots sold to £114 for Gillespie while Blackies sold to £80 for Englishtown.

Feeding ewes sold to £131 for Texels from Dunamuck, will Beltexes making £130 for Carrowbrough and mules making £93 for Ladylands Drive. Cast tups sold to £97 for Leahaugh.

And a small show of breeding ewes sold to a top of £152 and £145 for Greyface gimmers from Steilston, with three crop ewes from Park House Farming Co selling to £120.