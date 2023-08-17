A Scottish entrepreneur has set up a new service that allows people to collect details of their assets in one place so when they die they are readily available.
Founder Alan Wardrop said My Executor Box, which can be set up through affiliated solicitors or individually online, allows people to store their information by asset type, including bank accounts, investments and property.
It also records mortgages and loans to provide a picture of the person’s net worth.
Those who sign up can control who can view their assets, which "ensures a high level of security by leveraging robust technologies and best practices".
Mr Wardrop has bankrolled the business himself after the multi-million-pound sale of his financial services company.
READ MORE: Law firm hails new hire
He first got the idea when he was reviewing services for a legal firm.
“I set up their financial services and helped out in every department,” said Mr Wardrop. “I saw in the executor department people walking in with a Tesco, or a Safeway bag at the time, and it was full of bank books and life insurance.
“It was a shambles, and it was a real shame at a difficult time. It always stuck with me.”
READ MORE: Scottish law firm unveils new office
He said: “I sold my financial services business, and when I did that I had the time and the money to revisit this and that is what I’ve done.”
Mr Wardrop continued: “For me, the idea is, you make a will, and the next thing you do is you make an Executor Box."
Glasgow-based Archibald Sharp is the first firm of solicitors on board as Mr Wardrop launches plans to develop a network.
READ MORE: Scottish law firm reveals raft of promotions
He said: “I want to use this as an avenue to encourage solicitors to get involved. I am running a seminar in the Blytheswood Hotel [Glasgow] on September 14 and I’m encouraging any solicitors that are interested in this to get in touch.
“I really want this to revolutionise the executory market,” Mr Wardrop said.
“I’ve written my business plan I have my figures contained in that. I am not under any pressure.
“I really think I’m solving a problem.
“I’m also catering for older people that are not technology savvy and I’ve actually got a team of people in Glasgow who will help and advise and even visit people in their homes to help them get started.”
Mr Wardrop also said: “There has actually been £1.6 billion seized from dormant bank accounts and the executory area was where the vast majority was coming from.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here