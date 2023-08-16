Ben Hemsley performed a set at SWG3's Galvanizers Yard on Saturday night which two 18-year-old boys attended.

After hearing the news of their deaths, Hemsley issued a statement via Instagram.

He wrote: "With the heaviest of hearts I am writing this.

"On Sunday morning after my performance at SWG3's Galvanizers Yard in Glasgow, I heard the news that two people had sadly passed away.

"It's hard to put into words the sadness I feel for the families and loved ones.

"A full police investigation is currently underway and I ask that you please respect the privacy of the families involved whilst the police continue to search for answers."

The two youths died within hours of each other after reportedly attending the venue, located in the Yorkhill area of the city.

Police were called to a report of an 18-year-old taking unwell in the Constarry Road area of Croy, North Lanarkshire, at around 11.20pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie, but died a short time later.

In the early hours of Sunday, another 18-year-old became unwell on Eastvale Place in Glasgow’s west end, the location of SWG3.

He later died in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

On Facebook, a spokesperson for SWG3 said: “We are absolutely devastated that there were two fatalities amongst audience members following the event on Saturday.

“We are currently supporting the police with their inquiries and our deepest sympathies are with the family members and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for greater Glasgow, previously said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two men who have lost their lives.

“So far in our inquiries it has been established that both of these men, who were unknown to each other, attended the same event in the Eastvale Place area of Glasgow on Saturday night.

“However, inquiries remain ongoing and although we are investigating both deaths as drug-related at this time, there is no evidence to suggest there is a connection between these deaths.

“We are committed to establishing the full circumstances and are working with the venue, colleagues in the NHS and Public Health Scotland as our inquiries continue to ensure a partnership and public health-led approach.”