Workers’ rights have been neglected by UK and Scottish governments as they indulge in infighting and chasing their own obsessions, Angela Rayner will argue today.
The deputy UK Labour leader will claim workers have been “left out in the cold” by ministers north and south of the border when she meets apprentices in Glasgow and sets out her party’s plans for a New Deal for employees.
Labour has promised to tackle job insecurity by giving workers the right to protection against unfair dismissal, sick pay from day one and parental leave if it wins the general election, as well as ban zero-hour contracts and fire and rehire policies.
The SNP said Labour should devolve employment powers to Holyrood.
Ms Rayner, who also appears on the Edinburgh Fringe tomorrow with comedian Matt Forde, said ahead of her visit: “Working people in Scotland are right to demand better.
“Faced with a punishing cost of living crisis, an explosion in zero-hour contracts, and a wages crash, governing parties on both sides of the border are failing working people across the whole of the UK.
“Scotland’s workers have been left out in the cold as Ministers in Westminster and Holyrood engage in endless political battles on internal obsessions.
“But it is not inevitable for working people to shoulder the burden of this crisis, and it is not inevitable that working parents must struggle to feed and clothe their children.
“At the next General Election, there will be a clear choice - between a Labour Government, or another five years of Tory incompetence.
“In Scotland, the SNP can only oppose the Tories. Only Labour can boot them out of office.”
Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar added: “After 15 years, not a single institution in Scotland is stronger now than when the SNP took office and working people are paying the price.
“Across the country people are demanding change and only Labour can deliver a New Deal for working people in Scotland and across the UK.
“Scotland doesn’t have to settle for more of the same from complacent, sleaze-ridden SNP or the morally bankrupt Tories.
“Labour will deliver the fresh start Scotland needs – putting Scotland’s priorities first, smashing the class ceiling , and putting an end to years of decline.”
SNP MP David Linden said that if Sir Keir Starmer failed to consider devolving employment laws to Holyrood “people in Scotland won’t take him or his party seriously”.
He said: “said: “The Labour party have worked hand-in-glove with the Tories to block the devolution of employment law to Scotland for years.
“However, with draconian legislation like the EU Retained Law Bill and the Anti-Strike Bill passed through the UK Parliament earlier this year, it’s clear that protecting workers’ rights is more important than ever.
“If senior Labour politicians are serious about tackling employment issues, then they should commit to devolving employment law to Holyrood immediately.
"While the SNP will always stand up for workers’ rights against Westminster attacks, ultimately, Scotland needs the full powers of independence to guarantee, protect and strengthen those rights.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel