The AC by Marriott, which is being built as part of the £100 million Love Loan development near George Square, will be led by general manager Craig Munro.

Mr Munro joins after a near-20-year career running hotels for major operators in Glasgow, including Ibis, Novotel, and most recently the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

He will be supported at the AC by Mariott, which will be operated by RBH Hospitality Management, by deputy general manager Jennifer Williamson, formerly of RAD Hotel Group, director of sales Morgan Richardson, formerly of Hilton, reservations manager Frances Clark, who used to work for Intercontinental Hotels, and food and beverage manager Katie Booth.

The team will also include financial controller Martin Lumsden, human resources manager Peter Cairns, maintenance manager Gordon Hubbert and front office manager Ellie Melisougraki.

Mr Munro said: “AC by Marriott Glasgow is rightly one of the most talked about new hotels in the country just now, and its mix of modern style and carefully restored heritage features will bring something different to the Glasgow hotel market.

“This is one of the most experienced teams I have assembled for a new hotel. Each member brings a different range of national and international experience – with a 50/50 gender balance – and that diversity is crucial to creating the right kind of working culture.

“There is already such an energy in the team, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The 245-bedroom AC by Marriott Hotel is a key part of Love Loan, a long-term urban regeneration project led by the Edinburgh-based Chris Stewart Group, which will transform an area close to George Square into an extensive residential and leisure quarter.

Over an area enclosed by George Street, John Street, Martha Street and North Frederick Street, it will involve the construction of a 20-storey residential accommodation block and the revitalisation two listed buildings, formerly home to the Inland Revenue and the Parish Halls.

It was announced this week that the prestigious Soho House private members’ club would open its first Scottish venue in the A-listed, 120-year-old former Parish Halls.

As part of a wider recruitment drive for openings at the hotel, an open day will be held at the Marriott Hotel on Argyle St Glasgow next week (August 23).