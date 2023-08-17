The Coastguard launched a search involving two water rescue teams and a helicopter after receiving a call raising concerns about the missing person at around 9pm.

A Longhope Lifeboat is assisting in the search in the Scappa Flow alongside a rescue helicopter from Sumburgh.

And coastguard teams from St Margaret's Hope and Kirkwall were also called in to help.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently carrying out a search for a missing paddle boarder in Orkney.

“We have Longhope Lifeboat along with St Margaret’s Hope Coastguard Rescue Team and Kirkwall Coastguard Rescue Team and a rescue helicopter from Sumburgh carrying out a search in the Scappa Flow area.”