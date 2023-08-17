The coastguard has said a search for missing paddle boarders off the coast of Orkney was a “false alarm”.
It responded to calls of missing paddle boarders in the Scappa Flow area at around 9.15pm.
A Longhope Lifeboat assist and a helicopter were despatched to trace the missing people, and coastguard teams from St Margaret’s Hope and Kirkwall were also called in to help.
The boarders were found safe and well and the coastguard confirmed it was a false alarm, reported with “good intent”.
A spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Widewall Bay, Orkney, August 16.
“Alerted at around 9.15pm, coastguard rescue teams from Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope, an all-weather lifeboat from Longhope RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh were sent to the scene.
“Investigations found that everyone was ashore safely and the search was terminated.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel