Commuters travelling between Ayr and Glasgow along with those on routes from Ardrossan, Paisley and Kilwinning have all been caught up in the disruption.

Network Rail said that engineers were on route and that problems would be fixed “ASAP”.

Replacement buses have been introduced on some routes, but not others.

We’re dealing with a signalling fault that’s preventing trains from running in either direction between Paisley Gilmour Street and Ayr, Largs, Ardrossan, Gourock and Wemyss Bay.



Engineers are on their way to investigate and fix the fault ASAP. @ScotRail @NetworkRailGLC — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) August 17, 2023

Passengers have been advised to expect delays, and to expect cancellations.

Scotrail tweeted: “We're dealing with a signalling issue at Paisley. Services are unable to run between Paisley Gilmour St and Kilwinning.

“Network Rail staff are on their way. Bus replacement is not confirmed, we'd advise to make your own arrangements. Apologies.”

NEW: We're dealing with a signalling issue at Paisley. Services are unable to run between Paisley Gilmour St and Kilwinning. Network Rail staff are on their way.



Bus replacement is not confirmed, we'd advise to make your own arrangements. Apologies. pic.twitter.com/Jp8kMOuMTA — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 17, 2023

The rail operator added: “Glasgow Central to and from Ardrossan, Ayr and Largs services will be subject to delays, alterations and cancellations.

“Stranraer - Ayr services are subject to delays, alterations and cancellations. Please keep an eye on our app/JourneyCheck for live updates.”