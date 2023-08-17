ONE of Scotland’s most high-profile playwrights has apologised to staff at the Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh for “careless and harmful” Twitter actions.
David Greig’s apology came after another writer accused him of favouriting tweets she alleged were transphobic.
The writer, who has been the theatre’s artistic director since 2015, said he could not remember clicking the like button on the two social media messages but that he accepted that he had.
READ MORE: Graham Linehan to perform at new venue following Fringe cancellation
One read: “Lads and lasses in the trenches fighting the gender madness - what is the best (very recent) example you can think of that shows how we have won this crazy war?”
The other referred to two recent high-profile but separate cases involving the police.
The tweet liked by Mr Greig read: “If you are a 16-year-old autistic girl who says someone looks like a lesbian you will be arrested and held in custody, but if you are a 26-year-old man who punches a woman twice at a women's rights rally, you will just be cautioned.”
Rosie Aspinall Priest, an artist and researcher, shared the two liked tweets, saying that Mr Greig was “openly liking transphobic tweets.”
“Really awful things on display here that do not align with the values inherent within Scotland’s theatre sector,” she added.
Soon after Mr Greig deleted his account.
In an email sent to staff at Lyceum on Wednesday night, Mr Greig said he wanted to “address the recent Twitter controversy I’ve been involved in.”
READ MORE: Kevin McKenna: Inside Joanna Cherry's face-off at The Stand
He added: “I’d like to start by saying I apologise that my Twitter actions have been careless and harmful, and I apologise if anyone has felt less than valued.
“I support the human rights of trans people both in principle and in practice. I value my trans and non-binary colleagues. I value my queer, gay and lesbian colleagues. I have programmed and supported the LBGTQ work and will continue to do so.”
Mr Greig said he “followed writers and figures from all sides of many controversial issues.”
“I don’t recall particular instances of liking tweets but I accept that I did. I believe in human conversation and connection and I have striven to make The Lyceum a place where such connection and conversation takes place.
“The Lyceum is a place where everyone - worker, audience member, freelancer, youth theatre participant should feel welcome and valued. I will continue to do my best to promote that environment.
“As such, I’ll be speaking with HR to discuss making organisation wide training available to ensure we approach these matters sensitively.”
He told staff that he would be happy to chat over concerns in person.
Mr Greig has written over 30 plays, including Midsummer, Dunsinane, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, and a musical version of Local Hero with Mark Knopfler.
READ MORE: Greta Thunberg quits Edinburgh festival in row over Baillie Gifford
It is the latest row over gender to hit Edinburgh during the Fringe.
Earlier this week, a venue hosting a comedy night involving Father Ted creator Graham Linehan cancelled the show because of the writer's "views".
The show has been rearranged and will go ahead somewhere else tonight. Mr Linehan is considering legal action.
Last week, the MP Joanna Cherry took part in an in conversation event at The Stand Comedy Club. The venue had initially cancelled the show but was forced to back down and admit they had acted illegally.
The Lyceum has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel