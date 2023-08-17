David Greig’s apology came after another writer accused him of favouriting tweets she alleged were transphobic.

The writer, who has been the theatre’s artistic director since 2015, said he could not remember clicking the like button on the two social media messages but that he accepted that he had.

One read: “Lads and lasses in the trenches fighting the gender madness - what is the best (very recent) example you can think of that shows how we have won this crazy war?”

The other referred to two recent high-profile but separate cases involving the police.

The tweet liked by Mr Greig read: “If you are a 16-year-old autistic girl who says someone looks like a lesbian you will be arrested and held in custody, but if you are a 26-year-old man who punches a woman twice at a women's rights rally, you will just be cautioned.”

Rosie Aspinall Priest, an artist and researcher, shared the two liked tweets, saying that Mr Greig was “openly liking transphobic tweets.”

“Really awful things on display here that do not align with the values inherent within Scotland’s theatre sector,” she added.

Soon after Mr Greig deleted his account.

In an email sent to staff at Lyceum on Wednesday night, Mr Greig said he wanted to “address the recent Twitter controversy I’ve been involved in.”

He added: “I’d like to start by saying I apologise that my Twitter actions have been careless and harmful, and I apologise if anyone has felt less than valued.

“I support the human rights of trans people both in principle and in practice. I value my trans and non-binary colleagues. I value my queer, gay and lesbian colleagues. I have programmed and supported the LBGTQ work and will continue to do so.”

Mr Greig said he “followed writers and figures from all sides of many controversial issues.”

“I don’t recall particular instances of liking tweets but I accept that I did. I believe in human conversation and connection and I have striven to make The Lyceum a place where such connection and conversation takes place.

“The Lyceum is a place where everyone - worker, audience member, freelancer, youth theatre participant should feel welcome and valued. I will continue to do my best to promote that environment.

“As such, I’ll be speaking with HR to discuss making organisation wide training available to ensure we approach these matters sensitively.”

He told staff that he would be happy to chat over concerns in person.

Mr Greig has written over 30 plays, including Midsummer, Dunsinane, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, and a musical version of Local Hero with Mark Knopfler.

It is the latest row over gender to hit Edinburgh during the Fringe.

Earlier this week, a venue hosting a comedy night involving Father Ted creator Graham Linehan cancelled the show because of the writer's "views".

The show has been rearranged and will go ahead somewhere else tonight. Mr Linehan is considering legal action.

Last week, the MP Joanna Cherry took part in an in conversation event at The Stand Comedy Club. The venue had initially cancelled the show but was forced to back down and admit they had acted illegally.

The Lyceum has been approached for comment.