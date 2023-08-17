Entries are now being sought for The Herald Law Awards of Scotland 2023, which will take place on Wednesday, 15 November.

The Awards are the most prestigious of its kind in Scotland and for 19 years they have been highlighting the outstanding work done by Scotland’s legal professionals and law firms.

The event itself is a glittering occasion that brings together the country’s most influential figures and for 2023 the award categories have been updated to ensure that the best in-house teams, individuals, law firms and suppliers across Scotland are recognised and rewarded for their outstanding contribution to the country’s legal system.

There are 20 awards in total, and as well as Solicitor of the Year, sponsored by Law Society of Scotland and Litigation Team of the Year, sponsored by Stirling Park, new categories include Paralegal of the Year, Employment and Pensions Team of the Year, Family and Child Law Team of the Year and Legal Technology Provider of the Year.

These additions have been made in order to reflect the breadth of skills and experience that those in the sector bring to the full delivery of legal services across Scotland.

IDEX Consulting return as sponsor for Law Firm of the Year, Matt Green, Founder and CEO said, “We’re delighted to sponsor The Herald Law Awards of Scotland, which acknowledges and celebrates the excellent work lawyers and law firms undertake on a daily basis. At IDEX Consulting, we’re committed to supporting the Legal profession with their business growth and talent needs, as well helping talented professionals to secure new opportunities. The Law profession often makes a huge difference to individual lives and our local communities, so we’re proud to support the celebration of achievements in any way we can”.

The event will also welcome back its expert judging panel, led by Colin Anderson, Director and Company Secretary LEAD Scotland, and including advocate Usman Tariq and Susan Murray, Vice President of the Law Society of Scotland.

New members of the panel this year include Rebecca Samaras, senior lecturer at Dundee Law School; Murray McCall, managing partner, Anderson Strathern; Kenny Robertson, Head of Outsourcing, Technology and IP legal team at the RBS/Natwest Group, and Alex Prentice KC, winner of The Herald Law Awards of Scotland Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 and who in 1994 became one of the first solicitors to acquire right of audience in the criminal courts.

Ronnie Murison, Director of Sheriff Officer Services, said: “Stirling Park has supported the Law Awards from its inception and is delighted to be involved again this year by sponsoring the Debt Recovery and Litigation team categories. We provide sheriff officer services to many law firms throughout Scotland in these categories, and we appreciate the skillset and legal knowledge required in this sector. It is rewarding to recognise the successful candidates that have been nominated”.

Speaking on behalf of the Law Society of Scotland, Sheila Webster, President said, “The Scottish legal profession plays an essential role in civic society, providing much needed support, advice and representation to individuals, families, businesses and organisations across the country and further afield. We are delighted to be part of this important opportunity to celebrate the firms and individuals who make the Scottish legal community a profession to be proud of.”

The awards will take place at the DoubleTree Hilton, Glasgow Central and the evening includes a welcome drinks reception, three-course meal, entertainment, official event programme and networking. Full details and entry are found online at https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/lawawards/

The awards are free to enter and the closing date for entries is Wednesday, 27 September.