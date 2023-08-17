First-look pictures of the new Virgin Hotels Glasgow have been released this morning as the team prepares to welcome their first guests.
The second European property from the Virgin Group, founded by Sir Richard Branson, is located in the heart of the city with elevated views across the River Clyde.
The luxury hotel is now accepting bookings and will be open to the public from tomorrow, Friday, August 18.
Virgin Hotels Collection CEO James Bermingham, said: “Today marks a momentous occasion as we proudly unveil our Glasgow location, a remarkable addition to our growing family of hotels.
“At Virgin Hotels, we are driven by our passion for delivering innovative design and heartfelt service, and our latest opening is no exception.
“Every detail has been curated to reflect the dynamic and diverse essence of Glasgow, and we hope the property will not only be a home away from home, but a door to the incredible experiences within this exciting city.”
A glimpse inside the Clyde Street building has revealed interiors decorated with work from local illustrators, painters and photographers in collaboration with Viso Art.
READ MORE: New luxury Glasgow hotel unveils senior team
The hotel’s vice president creative director, Teddy Mayer, is said to have worked closely with Silk Property Group to ‘bring to life Glasgow's historical ties to the shipbuilding industry’ in the design of the hotel, weaving nautical elements throughout its meeting rooms and event spaces.
Tomorrow will also see the launch of Virgin Hotel’s flagship restaurant and bar, Commons Club, under the direction of executive chef Jean-Paul Giraud, who previously held the position of head chef at The Spanish Butcher.
The menu will reportedly draw inspiration from around the world while the Commons Club Bar will serve a selection of signature cocktails, wines and Scottish whiskies.
On the mezzanine level of Commons Club, Virgin Hotels Glasgow will open an 'all-day dining and entertainment destination', Highyard, featuring a retractable roof that allows guests to enjoy their drinks in the sunshine or beneath the stars as night falls.
READ MORE: New Glasgow whisky blender reveals music-inspired range
Ahead of the official opening date, Tom Gibson, general manager of Virgin Hotels Glasgow, said: "We are thrilled to bring the Virgin Hotels experience to Glasgow, a city known for its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality.
“Virgin Hotels Glasgow will redefine the concept of luxury accommodation, offering guests an unmatched level of service, exceptional culinary experiences, and a stunning setting overlooking the Clyde.
“We look forward to providing a memorable stay for our guests and becoming an integral part of Glasgow's vibrant hospitality scene."
Next year will see the opening of two further dining and drinking spaces at the hotel including the Funny Library Coffee Shop and Rocks on Fox Street, a whisky bar which promises to provide ‘one of the finest whisky collections in Glasgow’.
The launch of the Virgin Hotels Glasgow comes after Virgin Hotels Edinburgh was officially opened by Sir Richard Branson on Victoria Street in March this year.
For more information, visit the Virgin Hotels Glasgow website here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here