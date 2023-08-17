The second European property from the Virgin Group, founded by Sir Richard Branson, is located in the heart of the city with elevated views across the River Clyde.

The luxury hotel is now accepting bookings and will be open to the public from tomorrow, Friday, August 18.

Virgin Hotels Collection CEO James Bermingham, said: “Today marks a momentous occasion as we proudly unveil our Glasgow location, a remarkable addition to our growing family of hotels.

“At Virgin Hotels, we are driven by our passion for delivering innovative design and heartfelt service, and our latest opening is no exception.

“Every detail has been curated to reflect the dynamic and diverse essence of Glasgow, and we hope the property will not only be a home away from home, but a door to the incredible experiences within this exciting city.”

A glimpse inside the Clyde Street building has revealed interiors decorated with work from local illustrators, painters and photographers in collaboration with Viso Art.

READ MORE: New luxury Glasgow hotel unveils senior team

The hotel’s vice president creative director, Teddy Mayer, is said to have worked closely with Silk Property Group to ‘bring to life Glasgow's historical ties to the shipbuilding industry’ in the design of the hotel, weaving nautical elements throughout its meeting rooms and event spaces.

Tomorrow will also see the launch of Virgin Hotel’s flagship restaurant and bar, Commons Club, under the direction of executive chef Jean-Paul Giraud, who previously held the position of head chef at The Spanish Butcher.

The menu will reportedly draw inspiration from around the world while the Commons Club Bar will serve a selection of signature cocktails, wines and Scottish whiskies.

On the mezzanine level of Commons Club, Virgin Hotels Glasgow will open an 'all-day dining and entertainment destination', Highyard, featuring a retractable roof that allows guests to enjoy their drinks in the sunshine or beneath the stars as night falls.

READ MORE: New Glasgow whisky blender reveals music-inspired range

Ahead of the official opening date, Tom Gibson, general manager of Virgin Hotels Glasgow, said: "We are thrilled to bring the Virgin Hotels experience to Glasgow, a city known for its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality.

“Virgin Hotels Glasgow will redefine the concept of luxury accommodation, offering guests an unmatched level of service, exceptional culinary experiences, and a stunning setting overlooking the Clyde.

“We look forward to providing a memorable stay for our guests and becoming an integral part of Glasgow's vibrant hospitality scene."

Next year will see the opening of two further dining and drinking spaces at the hotel including the Funny Library Coffee Shop and Rocks on Fox Street, a whisky bar which promises to provide ‘one of the finest whisky collections in Glasgow’.

The launch of the Virgin Hotels Glasgow comes after Virgin Hotels Edinburgh was officially opened by Sir Richard Branson on Victoria Street in March this year.

For more information, visit the Virgin Hotels Glasgow website here.