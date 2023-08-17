Auchenharvie Academy was due to re-open for the new term on Monday, but during water testing traces of the deadly bacteria were discovered.

A full clean, flush and disinfection was ordered immediately but follow-up tests have not yet been returned by the contractor.

As a result North Ayrshire Council said it had "no choice" but to move pupils to other schools until the test results confirm legionella is no longer present.

The test results are expected to be available next week, with a decision on re-opening to be made "as soon as possible".

S1 pupils will attend St Matthew’s Academy in Saltcoats, S2 pupils will attend Ardrossan Civic Centre, S2 pupils will attend Ardrossan Civic Centre and 4-6 pupils will take part in virtual learning from home.

Any pupils who require any resources to work at home or a Chromebook in order to take part in the virtual lessons will be able to collect them from Auchenharvie Academy on Friday August 18 from 8am-4pm.

Auchenharvie Academy Head Teacher Calum Johnston said: “The safety and wellbeing of our young people and staff must come first.

“We will be in touch with all parents to advise them of the temporary arrangements and thank them for their patience and understanding.

“I would also like to thank all the different teams across the Council who have rallied round at such short notice to ensure our young people do not miss out.”

School meals will be provided – free of charge – to all pupils who are attending at St Matthew’s, Ardrossan Civic Centre or Saltcoats Town Hall.

Parents will also be advised by the school on any temporary transport arrangements which may be put in place to ensure their child can safely attend at the alternative location.

Councillor Shaun Macaulay, Cabinet Member for Education and Young People, said: “This is a development which could not have been foreseen and was totally outwith our control.

“Unfortunately, there has been a delay in the Council obtaining the results ahead of the new term commencing.

“With the safety of our pupils and staff our priority, and purely as a precaution, the decision has been taken to provide alternative arrangements in the short term.

“However, it does show our rigorous water-quality regime works as intended and ensures the continued safety of our young people and staff. While the chances of contracting legionella are incredibly small, it isn’t a risk we are prepared to take.

“We hope parents and pupils understand the reasoning behind this decision – it wasn’t an easy call to make but it is the correct one.”