Two teenagers who died in a suspected drug-related incident after attending SWG3 in Glasgow have been named.
Scott Allison, 18, died after being found unwell at Croy Train Station, Cumbernauld and Marcus Dick, also 18, passed away after being taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being taken unwell at SWG3.
The two teens did not know each other and the deaths are not being treated as linked, though Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating both deaths as drug-related.
The family of Mr Dick said: "We are all devastated by the loss of Marcus who went out to enjoy a night with his friends, but became unwell around 11pm and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he sadly passed away in the early hours.
“This is a very hard time for our family and everyone who knew him.
"We respectfully ask for privacy at this time while we come to terms with our loss."
The family of Mr Allison said: "We are devastated by the loss of Scott who was loved very much by his family and friends.
“We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.”
