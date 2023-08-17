HOPE for the recovery of domestic tourism in Scotland following the pandemic were boosted by new figures published today.
Tourism day visits in Scotland undertaken by British residents climbed by 12% in the first three months of the year, generating £1 billion of spending in the Scottish economy.
The figures, published in the latest Great Britain Day Visits survey, are likely to provide encouragement for the Scottish tourism industry, as it strives to recover to full strength following the pandemic.
A survey published by the Scottish Tourism Alliance in June found that more than half of firms were still in “survival mode” or consolidating following Covid. It highlighted ongoing pressure on costs and that staff recruitment remains a “serious challenge” following Brexit, which ended the free movement of people to the UK from countries in the European Union.
Responding to the Great Britain Day Visits survey, Scottish tourism minister Richard Lochhead said today: “Scotland is increasingly seen as an attractive place to visit and we strive to support and work with the tourism and hospitality sector to grow its economic value, while delivering the very best for visitors, businesses, and communities.
“I recognise the importance of the tourism and hospitality sector for Scotland’s economy and these encouraging statistics reinforce the resilience, creativity, commitment and innovation of the sector in response to what has been an incredibly challenging time.”
The Great Britain Day Visits survey measures the volume and value of domestic day visits by local residents, and is jointly sponsored by VisitScotland, VisitEngland, and VisitWales.
It uses two main measures for day visits: three hours or more leisure day visits (visits by adults and accompanied children lasting for three hours or more to undertake one or more eligible leisure activities), and tourism day visits. The latter us classified as a subset of three hours or more leisure day visits, which must meet the additional criteria of being undertaken less often than once a week and include a visit to a destination outside the local authority where the visit started.
The latest survey found Great Britain residents took 71.6 million leisure day visits lasting three hours or more in Scotland in the first quarter of the year, with £2.6 billion spent during these visits. It noted that 29% of leisure day visits taken in Scotland were tourism day visits, adding that there were 20.6 million tourism day visits taken with an associated spend of £1bn.
It also found that around 11% of all Great Britian three hours or more leisure day visits and 9% of tourism day visits included a visit to Scotland. The share of total GB spend was 10% for three hours or more leisure day visits and 9% for tourism day visits in Scotland.
