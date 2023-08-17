Rouken Glen Park, in East Renfrewshire has been left looking “like tanks have driven over it”, he writes, “a field of pristine green turned to mud”.

The park hosted the FOODIES Festival at the weekend, and event attended by tousands which included live music and multiple food-tasting tents.

But it has left grass churned up and ugly blotches on the landscape, with the destruction bemoaned by Mr McKay in today’s column.

He writes that while the park is for everybody, other spaces should have been used to ensure its amenities were preserved once the event was over.

Rouken Glen park: My heart is broken by damage that greed has done

He writes: “A park isn’t just a "thing" to be exploited for money and trampled over. It’s an integral part of the hearts and souls of the thousands of people who live beside it and visit it every day. It’s part of our lives. To see it torn and battered, is like seeing a scar on the face of a loved one, left there by unthinking councillors and corporate greed.”

