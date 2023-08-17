Herald columnist Neil McKay has written of his despair over damage done to his local park during a food festival.
Rouken Glen Park, in East Renfrewshire has been left looking “like tanks have driven over it”, he writes, “a field of pristine green turned to mud”.
The park hosted the FOODIES Festival at the weekend, and event attended by tousands which included live music and multiple food-tasting tents.
But it has left grass churned up and ugly blotches on the landscape, with the destruction bemoaned by Mr McKay in today’s column.
He writes that while the park is for everybody, other spaces should have been used to ensure its amenities were preserved once the event was over.
We want to know – Should councils hold large scale events in public parks?
Vote now in our readers’ poll:
Read Neil’s column here:
Rouken Glen park: My heart is broken by damage that greed has done
He writes: “A park isn’t just a "thing" to be exploited for money and trampled over. It’s an integral part of the hearts and souls of the thousands of people who live beside it and visit it every day. It’s part of our lives. To see it torn and battered, is like seeing a scar on the face of a loved one, left there by unthinking councillors and corporate greed.”
We’d also love to hear your thoughts - Have your say in the comments section below.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here