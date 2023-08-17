A 200-year-old whisky distiller is to mark its birthday with a festival that will also celebrate the spirit of Glasgow. The “once in a generation moment” will take place on Saturday, September 2nd at the historic Auchentoshan distillery in Clydebank.

Featuring up-and-coming Glasgow musicians and artists, it will also see the launch of a 25-year-old Auchentoshan single malt Scotch whisky with packaging designed by Glasgow mural artist BOIIING.

This over-18s only event will be staged outdoors in the distillery grounds, with live music from fresh Glasgow talents kitti, Federation of the Disco Pimp and Rebecca Vasmant.

kitti

Auchentoshan has also commissioned BOIIING, aka Lewi Quinn, to create a colourful installation on the exterior of the distillery during the event to mark its 200th birthday, which guests will be able to enjoy when visiting the shop, visitor centre and tours throughout the year.

Said Quinn: “Colour seems such a major part of Auchentoshan’s DNA and I wanted to bring it to the fore with the 200 year packaging and the mural at the distillery which celebrates their future, their colourful character, fresh ideas and – importantly – pays tribute to the iconic three stills used to make Auchentoshan’s whisky. It’s an honour to be invited to create something memorable for such a historic distillery as they turn 200 years old.’’

BOIIING, aka Lewi Quinn

The city itself has inspired the distillery’s combination of traditional craft and progressive thinking which has made Auchentoshan renowned around the world. As a result, Auchentoshan’s 200th Birthday Festival aims to “joyfully celebrate the spirit of Glasgow” and raise a glass to an even brighter future.

Auchentoshan Distillery Manager, Susan Williamson, said: “We’re thrilled to have the chance to welcome our teams, the people who love us, work with us, and our fans together to share this once in a generation Auchentoshan moment. Auchentoshan is part of Glasgow’s history, and it’s exciting to start our next chapter by sharing our birthday with new talent and people from across the city.”

Revellers will be given a free cocktail on arrival and there are food trucks and two bars offering premium whisky cocktails and drams.

Visitor Centre Senior Operations Manager, Fiona Oliva, said: “We’ve been welcoming visitors from all over the world to Auchentoshan for almost 20 years to share our smooth triple-distilled whisky and we can’t wait to have a crowd joining us to celebrate our bicentenary with some of Glasgow’s best up-and-coming musical and artistic talent.”

Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble

kitti won “Best Female Breakthrough” at the Scottish Music Awards and was twice awarded “Best Jazz Vocalist” at the Scottish Jazz Awards in 2020 and 2022. She also supported the iconic Mavis Staples and Van Morrison in 2022 and Rod Stewart at his Edinburgh Castle shows in 2023.

With her greatly anticipated debut album set to be released later next year, she’s already making waves in Scotland and beyond and has played many of the country’s top music festivals.

Fresh from the release of her successful new 2023 album, From Glasgow, with love, Auchentoshan Live @200 is also delighted to present the Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble.

A Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award Best Album 2023 nominee, Rebecca went straight onto the International Official Jazz Album Chart Top 10 on release week and is nominated for a worldwide Best Album Award, securing Track of the Year (Timings End) from Gilles Peterson on BBC Radio 6 Music and Album of the Week on BBC Radio 6, Worldwide FM, Jazz FM and BBC Radio Scotland.

This internationally acclaimed media sensation formed her eight piece ensemble, composed of world class Scottish musicians from the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra and Amanda Whiting of Jazzman Records/Gondwana.

Federation of the Disco Pimp

Also taking the stage to bring legendary, endless energy and a blistering live set will be Federation of the Disco Pimp, the multi-award winning seven piece band, and Scotland’s premier exponent of modern funk, disco, psychedelic and jazz.

Fabian Fischer, Global Marketing Manager for Auchentoshan at Beam Suntory, said: “Here at Auchentoshan we’ve flourished for two centuries but we don’t dwell on the past - we look ahead to social, creative, adventurous times. This celebration will kick off our next 200 years of triple distillation: open to new ideas, serious about quality, and capable of innovations to excite our fans around the world.”

Tickets are now available to buy online at www.skiddle.com/e/36485379

#Auchentoshan200