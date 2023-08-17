Trade union members are protesting outside museums and Council HQ – what's going on?
Unison members have taken to the streets, chanting “defend Glasgow museums” outside of some of the city’s main cultural attractions.
The union says jobs are under threat and are balloting for strike action among their members.
So far, the protests have targeted the Burrell Collection in Pollok Park and at the Gallery of Modern Art in Queen Street – currently hosting the Cut&Run Banksy exhibition.
On Thursday the demonstration moved to the Council chambers.
What are they protesting about?
The Union says jobs are under threat, claiming Glasgow Life intend to cut 37 posts in the city’s museums and collections department to save £1.5m.
Behind-the-scenes roles such as curators, conservators, technicians, outreach and learning assistants, collections staff and positions involving photography, editorial and design are all under threat.
These are people who maintain, care for and look after museum’s collections and set up displays and interactive exhibits.
The Union says 30 per cent of these jobs are at risk.
Solidarity with @unison_glasgow members protesting against the 30% cut to Glasgow Museums staff outside the City Chambers this morning, as Councillors meet inside at the City Administration Committee. pic.twitter.com/FXbO3VVZyD— Paul Sweeney (@PaulJSweeney) August 17, 2023
What has the Union said?
Brian Smith, Unison branch secretary in Glasgow, told STV News: “A cut of that level is going to fundamentally change Glasgow’s museums and we want the council to change their mind.”
“The council are saying that they won’t talk to us about the job cuts, they’re willing to talk to us about other issues about Glasgow Life’s budget but we’ve been very clear to them that we want these job cuts off the table and then we can speak to them about other aspects of the budget which we’re happy to do.”
What would the impact be?
While some of the jobs are currently unfilled, the Union says that losing such specialist staff will inevitable mean Glasgow’s Museums can offer a poorer service with fewer programmes and exhibits.
What has Glasgow Life said?
Glasgow Life has responded saying the planned savings will ensure no existing services, programmes or events will be lost entirely.
A Glasgow Life spokesperson said: “Glasgow’s museums and collections receive careful and considered care and this is going to continue.
“The savings Glasgow Life is making this year add up to around 9% of the annual service fee the charity receives from Glasgow City Council and ensure we will not have to close any venues.
“More than half of the Glasgow Life Museums posts affected by these savings measures are currently vacant. We are currently working closely with staff and unions to work through what this will mean for individual members of staff.”
What are the next steps?
The union has warned that unless Glasgow City Council reverses the decision, they will ballot for industrial action and call strikes.
This would mean some museums closing temporarily, though for how long and how frequently has not been decided.
