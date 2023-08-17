The AC by Marriott Glasgow, part of the highly anticipated £100 million Love Loan development, is set to open its doors to guests in October.

Up to 50 positions are still to be filled across food and beverage, kitchen, housekeeping, and front desk roles at the hotel.

An open day is to take place at the Marriott Hotel on Argyle Street, Glasgow next week (August 23) where the prospective employees will be able to find out more about opportunities at the event.

READ MORE: New luxury Glasgow hotel unveils senior team

The hotel, operated by RBH Hospitality Management, has already recruited a highly experienced 10-strong senior management team, led by general manager Craig Munro.

Munro said: “There is a real buzz around the opening of the AC by Marriott Glasgow, and the next stage is finding the right people to bring the whole experience to life.

“It’s no secret that the hotel and hospitality industry has faced its challenges in recent years, and Glasgow has felt it too. There has been a shift in what employees value, and RBH has worked hard to ensure their needs are catered for.

“We understand what matters – job security, fair pay, wellbeing, and opportunities for progression – and RBH is one of the best providers of these in the industry.

Craig Munro, General Manager, AC by Marriott Glasgow (Image: Marriot)

“We know there is already significant interest in the open day, and it will provide a fantastic opportunity for prospective employees from all experience levels and backgrounds to find out more about the opportunities on offer.

“This is the chance to be first in and help shape what AC by Marriott Glasgow will become, and we expect there to be a big turnout!”

Other key appointments include deputy general manager Jennifer Williamson, formerly of RAD Hotel Group, and food and beverage manager Katie Booth, who joins from Klarent Hospitality.

The 245-room George Street hotel, the first of its kind in one of Scotland’s major cities, involves the impressive revitalisation of 120-year-old A-listed former city Parish Halls building into 22 stunning ‘heritage’ suites with sensitively restored period features. It also includes a restaurant, gym, library, and bar with much of the facilities open to the general public.

The AC by Marriott Open Day takes place on Wednesday, August 23 2023 at Glasgow Marriott Hotel (500 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8RR) from 12.30pm to 5pm.

To find out more about front of house roles click here, and for kitchen roles click here.

For more information on AC by Marriott Glasgow, and to enquire about bookings visit marriott.com/en-gb/hotels/travel/glaar-ac-hotel-glasgow