Dubbed 'Games for the Weans', the week-long sale will raise funds to buy games and gaming equipment for patients at the Glasgow Children's Hospital.

Children treated in the hospital are often far away from their friends, and gaming can provide a welcome distraction.

The sale, which will feature more than 50 games including Stories Untold and Card Shark, will go directly toward raising money for the hospital via Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

Read More: Brave one-year-old to lead sponsored walk for hospital charity

GCHC will team up with independent comic shop Geek-aboo, video game developers Nerial and Ninja Kiwi and marketing specialists Neonhive for the week-long event.

Running from September 7 to 14 it will feature more than 50 titles from developers and publishers across Scotland, including NoCode, Brilliant Skies, Nerial, Ninja Kiwi, Polygon Treehouse, Secret Mode, Ant Workshop and Blazing Griffin.

The Steam sale will be in aid of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity’s Games for the Weans Campaign, which raises funds to buy adapted gaming equipment, consoles and video games for the hundreds of children across Scotland who are treated at the children's hospital in Glasgow every day.

Funds raised from the sales will also help support the hospital's Play Team - so that children in hospital always have someone to play with.

The charity is calling on the gaming community to fundraise and help children in hospital game as they would at home — by purchasing games in the sale or by hosting their own gaming fundraiser, such as a streaming marathon or games night.

Read More: Charities call for an end to two-child limit on benefits

Kirsten Watson, CEO of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity said: "We’d like to extend a massive thank you to every game developer who has embraced the Games for the Weans campaign, the wider gaming community, and our generous partners and sponsors: Geek-aboo, Neonhive, Nerial and Ninja Kiwi.

"With your support, children will be able to play their favourite games while on the wards to distract them from the worries of their time in hospital. By purchasing a game in the Scottish Games Sale or by fundraising for the charity, you’ll also be supporting the hospital’s Play Team – so that children never have to game alone.”

Danny Parker of Ninja Kiwi said: "Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity not only offers vital medical care to children throughout Scotland, but also provides children and their families a space to be together in the most difficult of circumstances

"We know that games can be a powerful force for good and Ninja Kiwi is proud to support Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity and everything it does to ensure children can still play, have fun, and connect with others."