Gamers are being urged to take part in a video game sale which will raise money to provide consoles and more for sick children in Scotland.
Dubbed 'Games for the Weans', the week-long sale will raise funds to buy games and gaming equipment for patients at the Glasgow Children's Hospital.
Children treated in the hospital are often far away from their friends, and gaming can provide a welcome distraction.
The sale, which will feature more than 50 games including Stories Untold and Card Shark, will go directly toward raising money for the hospital via Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.
Read More: Brave one-year-old to lead sponsored walk for hospital charity
GCHC will team up with independent comic shop Geek-aboo, video game developers Nerial and Ninja Kiwi and marketing specialists Neonhive for the week-long event.
Running from September 7 to 14 it will feature more than 50 titles from developers and publishers across Scotland, including NoCode, Brilliant Skies, Nerial, Ninja Kiwi, Polygon Treehouse, Secret Mode, Ant Workshop and Blazing Griffin.
The Steam sale will be in aid of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity’s Games for the Weans Campaign, which raises funds to buy adapted gaming equipment, consoles and video games for the hundreds of children across Scotland who are treated at the children's hospital in Glasgow every day.
Funds raised from the sales will also help support the hospital's Play Team - so that children in hospital always have someone to play with.
The charity is calling on the gaming community to fundraise and help children in hospital game as they would at home — by purchasing games in the sale or by hosting their own gaming fundraiser, such as a streaming marathon or games night.
Read More: Charities call for an end to two-child limit on benefits
Kirsten Watson, CEO of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity said: "We’d like to extend a massive thank you to every game developer who has embraced the Games for the Weans campaign, the wider gaming community, and our generous partners and sponsors: Geek-aboo, Neonhive, Nerial and Ninja Kiwi.
"With your support, children will be able to play their favourite games while on the wards to distract them from the worries of their time in hospital. By purchasing a game in the Scottish Games Sale or by fundraising for the charity, you’ll also be supporting the hospital’s Play Team – so that children never have to game alone.”
Danny Parker of Ninja Kiwi said: "Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity not only offers vital medical care to children throughout Scotland, but also provides children and their families a space to be together in the most difficult of circumstances
"We know that games can be a powerful force for good and Ninja Kiwi is proud to support Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity and everything it does to ensure children can still play, have fun, and connect with others."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here