Around 10.30pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to the A725, Kingsway, near the Birniehill Roundabout to reports of a crash involving a bus and three cars.

The 18-year-old male driver of a White Mercedes C200 and three female passengers, two aged 16 and a 17-year-old, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the car, a 17-year-old male, was uninjured.

The driver, a 72-year-old man, and passenger, 69-year-old woman, of the second car, a silver Peugeot 207, were also taken to hospital and released following treatment.

READ MORE: Two dead and one in critical condition after motorcycle collision in Fife

The driver, a 52-year-old man, and passenger, 12-year-old boy, of the third car, a black Toyota Celica, were not hurt.

No one on the bus was injured.

The road was closed while crash investigations took place and reopened around 12pm on Thursday.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Road Policing Sergeant Stewart Taylor said: “We know this is a busy stretch of road and there will have been other drivers in the area around the time of the crash. I’m appealing to anyone who saw what happened, saw the vehicles prior to the crash or has dash cam footage from the A725 around 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday), to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 4275 of 16 August, 2023.