Road policing officers in Lanarkshire are appealing for information following a serious crash in East Kilbride.
Around 10.30pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to the A725, Kingsway, near the Birniehill Roundabout to reports of a crash involving a bus and three cars.
The 18-year-old male driver of a White Mercedes C200 and three female passengers, two aged 16 and a 17-year-old, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the car, a 17-year-old male, was uninjured.
The driver, a 72-year-old man, and passenger, 69-year-old woman, of the second car, a silver Peugeot 207, were also taken to hospital and released following treatment.
READ MORE: Two dead and one in critical condition after motorcycle collision in Fife
The driver, a 52-year-old man, and passenger, 12-year-old boy, of the third car, a black Toyota Celica, were not hurt.
No one on the bus was injured.
The road was closed while crash investigations took place and reopened around 12pm on Thursday.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Road Policing Sergeant Stewart Taylor said: “We know this is a busy stretch of road and there will have been other drivers in the area around the time of the crash. I’m appealing to anyone who saw what happened, saw the vehicles prior to the crash or has dash cam footage from the A725 around 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday), to come forward.”
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 4275 of 16 August, 2023.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here