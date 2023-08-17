All British Casino – Diverse Portfolio of Themed Casino Games

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Minimum deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Full T&C's apply.

Choosing a new online casino often comes down to the variety and quality of games available – and All British Casino does not disappoint. This site offers a broad range of themes within its many categories. For example, pick the Movies and TV theme and play Joe Exotic or Game of Thrones Power Stacks. Whether you’re a fan of traditional games like roulette or blackjack or prefer more contemporary offerings like live game shows, there’s something for everyone at All British Casino. Players can also select games by providers, like Microgaming or Evolution Gaming.

All British Casino hosts thousands of RNG casino games and a quality live casino with games from Evolution. New players are welcomed with a 100% bonus up to £100 and a 10% cashback deal when your balance falls below £10. Additional benefits include the recurring Marvellous Midweeks offer for depositing players and daily tournaments across different game categories.

Pros:

Choose games based on theme

Play pub slots and access the sportsbook

Daily slots tournaments

Cons:

Small welcome offer

Limited payment methods

Fun Casino – Fast and Friendly Customer Support

Welcome bonus for new players only. Max bonus is 100% up to £123. Min deposit is £10. No max cash out. Wagering is 50x bonus. Maximum bet while playing with a bonus is £5. See full terms here.

Despite its playful name, Fun Casino maintains a high degree of professionalism to ensure all players enjoy timely customer service and quality gaming experience. The satisfaction of its customers is evident in the positive feedback received across Fun Casino’s live chat, phone and email support.

Many players prefer the immediacy of the live chat, but its email support also stands out as an effective option for addressing more complex queries or complaints. To further ensure fairness and player satisfaction, Fun Casino has partnered with eCOGRA, an independent dispute resolution service approved by the UK Gambling Commission that acts as an impartial mediator. This means you can enjoy your time at Fun Casino knowing you’re protected.

The website’s vibrant and summer-loving interface hosts over 100 slots, in addition to table games and a live casino section. Check out the “Popular Games” tab promoting the most played games. As a welcoming gift, online casino new players receive a 100% match bonus up to £123. The wagering requirement is 50x, and the maximum bet is capped at £5.

Pros:

Amazing customer service

Extensive game selection

User-friendly interface

Cons:

Limited number of current customer promotions

High wagering requirement on welcome bonus

Great Britain Casino – Extensive Collection of New and Classic Casino Games

New players only. £10 min fund. Max bonus conversion equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250) to real funds. 65x wagering requirements. Full terms and conditions apply.

Players in pursuit of lucrative free spins across an array of new online casino games should look no further than Great Britain Casino. As a welcome bonus, new players are greeted with an outstanding offer of 500 free spins and can continue to accumulate free spins with subsequent deposits. Moreover, the unique Trophy games bring additional excitement to your gaming journey, as you have the chance to unlock free spins by collecting trophies during play.

However, players must be aware that these generous offers come with a 65x wagering requirement and a maximum payout equal to the deposited amount, up to £250. Despite these terms, the offers are quite appealing and enhance the online casino experience at Great Britain Casino.

Featuring a staggering collection of 2,500+ games across its casino suite, Great Britain Casino predominantly appeals to casino enthusiasts. With a mix of classic and big-jackpot games, players are almost certain to find a game that aligns with their interests. Some Of the most popular games include time-tested classics like roulette and blackjack, alongside scratchcards.

Pros:

2,500+ games

Up to 20,000 free spins available

£2,000 monthly giveaway

Cons:

Outdated interface

65x wagering requirements on free spins

BritainBet – Immersive Live Casino Powered by Premium Providers

New players only. Wager from real balance first. 50X wager the bonus. Selected games only. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Bonus valid 30 days from receipt. See full terms here.

BritainBet is a modern casino site with plenty of game options, but players need to log in to properly gauge the extent of the casino lobby. This might put people off, although once a player is logged in, they can access more than 850 titles and demo mode on many games.

This includes the impressive range of live casino games at BritainBet. Powered by Playtech and Evolution Gaming, the live casino suite features various forms of baccarat, blackjack, roulette, poker and craps. What’s more, live games like Spin a Win, Football Studio and Buffalo Blitz Live means there’s something for everyone here.

There’s a 200% welcome bonus up to £50, which carries a 50x wagering requirement. While there are better welcome deals out there, at least this means you only need to deposit £25 to get £75 in your account. It is disappointing that BritainBet adds a withdrawal fee of 1% up to £3 per withdrawal. However, the £3 cap is insignificant for players withdrawing large winnings.

Pros:

Over 60 live tables

Small deposit required for 200% welcome offer

Rare live games

Cons:

Withdrawal fee

Complicated gaming interface

Slots n’Play – A Modern Casino Lobby with Variety of Games

New players only. Offer valid upon 4 deposits. Min deposit £20. Welcome package split over 4 deposits. 35x wagering applies. Max bet limitations per spin apply: £4. Full terms apply.

There aren’t too many casino welcome bonuses that come with ultra-low wagering requirements, but Slots n’Play stands out as having an irresistible sign-up deal. Players can get up to £100 matched and 100 free spins over the course of their first four deposits with Slots n’Play. So long as players make a minimum £20 deposit each time, they’re eligible for these bonuses. What makes the deal better than those at other casinos is the x35 wagering requirement, which is the smallest on this list of casino sites.

The casino isn’t as extensive as others, but it offers more than 1000 slot titles and table games. Loyal players can earn a slice of the £2 million monthly prizes available on Pragmatic Play’s Drops & Wins slots, while there’s a £5,000 Play’n GO prize pool to compete for.

Pros:

Low wagering requirements on welcome bonus

Sign-up deal covers first four deposits

£2m in monthly prizes

Cons:

Desktop version less slick than mobile app

No demo mode

10bet – Premier Casino Destination for New Games and Great Bonuses

New customers only. Wager bonus 40x within 15 days. Max winnings = 10x bonus. Free spins validity: 7 days. Free spins max winnings = £100. Stake contribution per eligible games. Full T&Cs apply.

10Bet, although originally renowned for its sports betting platform, has impressively expanded its online casino offerings to become one of the UK’s premier gaming destinations. 10Bet’s casino portfolio boasts a substantial 1,000+ slots plus a range of table and live casino games. For those seeking life-changing wins, 10Bet’s selection of progressive jackpots is a definite highlight. These jackpots frequently venture into the millions of pounds, with titles such as Wheel of Wishes, Mega Moolah Isis, and Book of Atem attracting a large player base.

Newcomers receive a 50% deposit match up to £50 and 50 free spins, both subject to a 40x wagering requirement. Further promotions include cashback opportunities and the chance to participate in the £2m monthly prize pool in Drops & Wins.

In terms of customer support, 10Bet delivers a comprehensive service with dedicated email, phone, and live chat options. The variety of payment options is commendable, encompassing e-wallets such as Skrill, NETELLER, and Trustly. The new online casino sets a low withdrawal limit, starting from just £1 and short processing times of 1-2 days across all methods.

Pros:

1,000+ slot machines

Multi-million-pound jackpots

Trusted and fast withdrawal options

Cons:

Outdated lobby

40x wagering requirement on welcome offer

PlayOJO – Special Offers for New and Regular Casino Players

First deposit only. 50 free spins on Book of Dead slot. Free spin valued at £0.10. See full terms and conditions here.

Few online casino new sites offer such a dazzling array of specials as PlayOJO. The casino is designed with fun in mind and offers plenty of social occasions for those who want to mingle while they spin. OJO’s Specials include OJOplus, which gives players cash back on every spin, spinning the OJO Wheel for loads more free spins, the Prize Twister to receive fun gifts, and playing ‘Hot or Cold’ – the exclusive feature that points players to games that are paying out more right now.

Loyal players can get more spins, bingo tickets, Twister prizes and cash back via the OJO Levels loyalty scheme. PlayOJO carries millions of pounds in unclaimed jackpots across its game’s suite and has a full assortment of live tables. Sign up with PlayOJO and get 50 free spins with no wagering requirement (restricted to Book of Dead slot) and log in to access the live chat feature to get help with any issues.

Pros:

No wagering requirement on welcome offer

Extensive range of special offers

‘Hot or Cold’ feature

Cons:

50 free spins only on Book of Dead

No matched deposit welcome offer

Spin and Win – Appealing Welcome Offer for Newcomers

1st dep only (min £10). Max bonus £500. Valid 7 days on selected slots. 40x wagering on the sum of deposit & bonus applies. Full terms apply.

Spin and Win currently carries one of the most attractive welcome offers. Experienced gamers who don’t mind high wagering requirements can take advantage of the 100% matched deposit up to £500. A 40x wagering requirement is attached, but no other casino comes close to a deal this size. The minimum deposit is £10, so new players and those on tighter budgets can also trigger the 100% match. What’s more, Spin and Win has a second deposit offer of 50% up to £200.

Spin and Win offers over 800 games to choose from. Spin on one of many roulette games, including Deal or No Deal Roulette, Real Roulette and Live French Roulette Gold. Scratchcards, arcade games, and table games like blackjack and baccarat are also available. The casino also has an extensive Responsible Gambling section where players can set deposit limits, get support, and self-exclude.

Pros:

Large welcome bonus

Second deposit bonus up to £200

Responsible gambling tools

Cons:

Difficult navigation for certain games (e.g., poker)

Outdated website

Grosvenor – Megaways Jackpots and Weekly Prize Draws

New customers only. Min deposit and max bonus apply. Playable on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Max win £2000. See full terms here.

Grosvenor casino has a fast, responsive casino site facilitating rapid gaming, while the app is just as powerful. This means you can access all of Grosvenor’s games with ease. Check out the ‘Top 20’ tab for the most popular games to date. Navigation can be a bit challenging, though, as Grosvenor mixes its online casino with pages about its Highstreet chains.

One of the most popular types of casino games is Megaways slots, which increase the number of paylines a machine has. Rather than 15 or 20 paylines, there can be more than 100,000 on Megaways slots – and Grosvenor casino has a number of these available to all players. Slots like Monopoly Megaways and Gonzo’s Quest Megaways have payout potentials of £250,000.

As for bonuses, there’s a ‘Deposit £20 Play with £50’ welcome bonus, and new casino online players are entered into a £2,500 weekly prize draw. Daily Deals are also available and include free spins and other lucrative bonuses.

Pros:

£250,000 Megaways jackpots

£30 bonus funds with £20 welcome deposit

£2,500 weekly prize draws

Cons:

Challenging on-site navigation

Not many bonuses available

Casumo – Thousands of Classic Casino Games and Progressive Jackpots

New customers only. Opt-in required. 20 Bonus Spins on “Sahara Riches Cash Collect” and 100% Deposit Bonus up to £25 on first deposit. Min deposit £10. 30 days expiry. Full terms apply.

Some players get caught up in super-charged new online casino welcome offers, but not everyone wants to play with hundreds of pounds. Casumo recognises this and has the perfect welcome deal for those on smaller budgets. The 100% matched deposit up to £25 comes with 20 bonus spins to play on Sahara Riches Cash Collect. What’s more, the minimum deposit is just £10, and the wagering requirement is 30x.

More than 2,000 casino games are available at Casumo, ranging from classic slots and progressive jackpots to table games, live roulette and Slingo. Players can play 10p roulette and spin for hours on a small budget while also chasing big rewards.

Casumo has a Play Okay responsible gambling site that is ideal for those who need advice on playing within their limits. This, coupled with a great live chat service, email address and FAQs section, presents Casumo as a welfare-first casino.

Pros:

Great welcome offer for low-budget players

2,000+ games

10p roulette

Cons:

Fee for withdrawals under £10

Slow mobile app

Betway – Straightforward Sign-Up Process and Must Win Jackpots

New customers only. Opt-in required. 100% match bonus up to £50 on 1st deposit of £10+. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Full T&Cs apply.

Betway goes the extra mile to help new players sign-up quickly and effortlessly. Players can have all relevant documents ready to be processed and finish signing up in minutes.

This new online casino offers a variety of slot games, including Must Win Jackpots. These are progressive pots where a little of every bet is added to the pool. The jackpot must be won before it reaches a set limit, and gaming can get fierce leading up to the line! The live casino provides players with plenty of poker, baccarat and blackjack options. It’s best accessed via the Betway app, as the website occasionally jitters during live streams.

One issue with Betway is that you cannot view its range of promotions without creating an account first. This may put off new casino online players who want to know the sorts of deals waiting for them. The welcome offer is a 100% matched bonus up to £50 on the first deposit of £10+ with 50x wagering.

Pros:

Extensive range of casino guides

App runs smoothly on iOS, Android and Windows

Wide choice of Must Win Jackpots

Cons:

Occasional website jitters during live casino play

Unable to view promotions without account

Magic Red – Quality Casino with Instant Withdrawals and Variety of Payment Methods

New players only. Min deposit £20. Offer valid for 24 hrs. Wagering requirement x35. See full terms here.

Pros:

Great choice of payment methods

Instant withdrawals

10% cashback on weekend casino play

Cons:

Only a handful of existing customer promotions

Small welcome bonus

32Red – Fair Play Casino with Generous Bonus Offers

New accounts only. Min £10 deposit. Debit card only. 50x wagering on bonus. Super Spins wagering 30x. Game contributions vary. Max stake applies. 7 day expiry. See full terms.

Pros:

Top-of-the-line fairness and safety record

Play roulette from just 20p a spin

150% welcome bonus up to £150

Cons:

Over-packed display makes for tricky navigation

Difficult to find live chat service

Unibet – Casino Games from Leading Software Providers

New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as casino bonus. Bonus expires after 30 days. Wagering requirements apply: 50x. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Glitch-free interface online and on app

Extensive range of games

Detailed guides for new players

Cons:

No demo option

50x wagering requirement on welcome offer

Slots Magic – Elite VIP Club with Exclusive Rewards

First deposit only. Min deposit: £10. Max bonus £50. Game: Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. Max extra spins: 50. See full T&Cs here.

Pros:

Great VIP casino programme

Win cash, spins and holidays with VIP

Multi-million pound jackpots

Cons:

Free spins have 60x wagering requirement

Dated site

William Hill – A Personalised Casino Experience

New customers only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Golden Fields only. Min £10 stake. Max 100 free spins at 10p per spin. Free spins expire 24 hours from issue. Max redeemable £30. See full terms here.

Pros:

Access exclusive William Hill games

100 free spins on Golden Fields slot

Get social and compete in Friday Quiz Nights

Cons:

Minimum £25 Apple Pay withdrawal

Hard to find live chat service

Mr Green – Attractive No Deposit Bonus for New Online Casino Players

New customers only. Opt-in required. 1x per customer. Free spins on Lucky Mr Green only. Max. 20 free spins at £0.10/spin with 35x wagering. Spins expire 72 hours from issue. Full terms apply.

Pros:

No deposit bonus

Red Tiger progressive jackpots

Massive live casino suite

Cons:

Only three casino promotions for existing players

Confusing withdrawal guides

Betfred – Fast and Fully Optimised Mobile Casino App

New casino customers only. £10 min transfer & stake on casino slots within 7 days. Max bonus 200 free spins on selected games credited within 48 hours. Free Spins expire after 7 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Super-fast casino app

200 free spins welcome deal

User-friendly customer service via app

Cons:

Some games on desktop run slow

Navigation not as good on desktop

How to Choose a New Casino Online

When searching for a new online casino, a few critical factors should be considered to ensure the most enjoyable gaming experience possible. These include:

Overall Impression of the Casino

The overall impression of a new online casino is a crucial factor to consider. The casino’s design should be visually appealing but also easy to navigate, with clear and simple menus and categories. Most casinos run a games-type banner across the top of the desktop version but down the bottom of the screen on mobile. Finding your favourite games or understanding how the site functions shouldn’t be difficult. Ease of registration is also essential. The process should be straightforward, requesting only the necessary information and providing clear instructions.

Casino Features

Look at the unique features of the casino, such as exclusive games, VIP programmes and tournaments. These attributes can elevate a player’s gaming experience, offering more fun and potentially lucrative opportunities. Additionally, features like user profiles, progress trackers, and personalised game recommendations can tailor your casino experience and make it more enjoyable.

Bonuses and Promotions

Promotions and bonuses significantly enhance the gaming experience at a new online casino while also offering value for money. Players should look for casinos that offer a robust welcome bonus but don’t neglect the regular promotions for existing players, such as deposit bonuses, free spins, cashback and loyalty rewards. Reading the terms and conditions of these bonuses, especially the wagering requirements, is important as these could impact a player’s ability to withdraw funds when they want.

Casino Game Catalogue

The variety and quality of games offered by a new casino online is vital. A broad selection of best online slots, table games and speciality games from reputable software providers like NetEnt and Microgaming ensures players will never run out of new games to try. Casinos offering both popular titles and niche games are well worth exploring.

Live Casino Offerings

Live casino games can offer a more immersive and interactive experience, making it feel like a player is gaming in Las Vegas or Monte Carlo. The most renowned casino sites provide a good selection of live dealer games, including variations of blackjack, roulette and baccarat, and gameshow-style games.

Available Payments

The availability and variety of payment methods can significantly impact a player’s casino choice and experience. A quality new casino online site should provide a range of options, including debit cards, e-wallets and bank transfers for deposits and withdrawals. Other factors to consider are the speed of transactions, any associated fees, and the casino’s minimum and maximum limits for deposits and withdrawals.

Customer Service

Reliable customer service is vital when choosing an online casino. Prominent new casino sites offer multiple ways to contact them, including live chat, email and telephone support. Response times should be quick, the staff knowledgeable and friendly, and support should ideally be available 24/7 to assist players regardless of their gaming schedule.

The Perks of Playing at New Online Casinos

Choosing between old and new online casino sites should be a simple decision. Old sites that haven’t been updated in a long time are susceptible to glitching and may be unable to process payments correctly. Moreover, some old casino sites may still be lingering online despite their licence expiring.

It’s therefore always recommended to join a trusted site that regularly updates its software or a new online casino. Here are some benefits of joining a new casino site over an old one:

Updated security – New casino sites are required by the UK Gambling Commission to deliver premium security and fraud prevention measures as part of their licensing agreement.

– New casino sites are required by the UK Gambling Commission to deliver premium security and fraud prevention measures as part of their licensing agreement. Faster processing times – Whether it’s online payments, load speed, or even simply navigating the website, new casino sites will almost always have faster processing times for players.

– Whether it’s online payments, load speed, or even simply navigating the website, new casino sites will almost always have faster processing times for players. Bigger jackpots – New casino sites are more likely to provide bigger progressive jackpots as part of an incentive for players to join.

– New casino sites are more likely to provide bigger progressive jackpots as part of an incentive for players to join. Fun new deals – A new online casino seeking to capture the attention of players will usually be more active in providing fresh, fun new offers such as daily specials, random bonuses and tournaments.

– A new online casino seeking to capture the attention of players will usually be more active in providing fresh, fun new offers such as daily specials, random bonuses and tournaments. Live competitions – A new casino online seeking to build its reputation will likely provide players access to tournaments. Operating casino tournaments takes a lot of processing power that new, updated sites will be able to handle.

New Online Casino Trends

The online casino industry has always been at the forefront of technological innovation. These days there are plenty of online casinos to choose from. Here are some of the latest trends that popular new online casino sites are engaging in:

Live Tournaments

More and more casino sites offer live tournaments to players all over the UK. The Unibet Open, for example, is one of the country’s biggest online poker tournaments and regularly attracts thousands of players.

Innovative Casino Games

Game developers are constantly pushing the boundaries to create innovative casino games. This trend includes new variations of classic games like roulette and blackjack, uniquely themed slot machines with creative bonus features, and game show-style live games. These games are designed to be more engaging, offering a twist on traditional gameplay and encouraging players to try something new.

New Payment Methods

Being able to deposit and withdraw using in-built phone wallets like Apple Pay has helped more players access online casinos. However, this technology is now at an impasse where the industry is waiting to see if the UK Gambling Commission will ease regulations on crypto gambling. Right now, even the best slot sites struggle to get approval for crypto payments.

Increased Security Measures

With cyber threats on the rise, online casinos are taking security to the next level. Techniques such as advanced TLS encryption, two-factor authentication and ID verification are becoming standard. These measures aim to protect players’ personal and financial information, creating a safer online environment.

More Competitive Bonuses and Rewards

As competition in the online casino industry intensifies, operators offer increasingly lucrative bonuses and rewards programmes. These can include hefty welcome bonuses, daily/weekly promotions, cashback offers, and loyalty schemes that give regular players exclusive perks. Look out for free spin offers that carry no wagering requirements.

AI in the Casino Industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is starting to make its presence known in the casino industry. Online operators are using AI to provide personalised gaming experiences, tailoring game recommendations based on players’ habits and preferences. Furthermore, AI-driven customer service, like chatbots, provides efficient and responsive support to players.

FAQ

Why choose the newest online casinos?

Choosing a new casino online is the smart option because these sites are more likely to have updated security measures, fair games, extensive choices and fast payment options that align with the latest UK Gambling Commission regulations.

Are bonuses only for new online casino players?

No. Regular players can trigger great bonuses at new online casino sites, such as the £2m in monthly prizes available to spin for at Slots n’Play.

Can I trust a new online casino?

Yes. You can trust a new casino online more than an old one because the new one needs to adhere to the latest UK Gambling Commission regulatory and licensing agreements in order to operate. Old sites are vulnerable to glitches and falling short of regulatory standards.

What games does a new online casino offer?

Any new online casino worth joining must offer an extensive range of high-quality games, including various slot machines, live casino tables like baccarat and blackjack, table games such as roulette, and specialist games like Slingo, Monopoly and Sic Bo.

Responsible Gambling: For players exploring a new online casino, understanding the potential risks of gambling is crucial, including determining appropriate gaming and financial limits. This mindful approach to responsible gambling ensures that players can enjoy their favourite games in an online casino new to them without surpassing their boundaries and falling into trouble.

Problem gambling is an escalating issue in the UK, but numerous resources are available to aid players. Quality new online casino sites offer useful guidelines for establishing personal limits, as well as enforcing wagering caps, deposit restrictions and time constraints.

Here is a selection of responsible gambling resources that players can access when they venture into a new online casino:

