The new club is part of a continued expansion by Soho House both in the UK and overseas.

The first Soho House in Scotland will give paying members Soho House exclusive and luxury amenities in a historic city centre property that spans four floors.

Here's all there is to know about Soho House Glasgow ahead of its much-anticipated opening in the city next year:

What is Soho House?

Soho House is described as a members' club for like-minded creative thinkers to meet, relax, have fun and grow.

It was launched in Soho, London, where its first venue opened in 1995 by founder Nick Jones, promising a ‘home away from home for creatives’.

It now has over 175,000 members worldwide and a waiting list in the region of 95,000.

An artist's impression of how Soho House Glasgow will look inside (Image: Soho House)

As well as restaurants, spas, workspaces, and cinemas, Soho House has spread to over 40 locations worldwide in cities such as Chicago, New York, Berlin, Rome, Hong Kong and Mumbai.

Forthcoming openings this year include Soho House Mexico City, Soho House Portland and Soho House Sao Paulo, while a site in Manchester is also expected to open in 2024.

Where will Soho House Glasgow be located?

The first Soho House in Scotland will be located in the former Parish Halls building on George Street, overlooking Glasgow City Chambers.

The red sandstone building, constructed in 1900, was designed in an Edwardian Baroque style with much carved decoration with a symmetrical five-bay elevation to George Street.

It was designed by the architects Thomson & Sandilands, who designed prestigious buildings throughout Scotland.

The revitalisation of the building forms part of the £100 million Love Loan urban regeneration project to transform the north-east corner of George Square.

What can members expect?

Offering a hub for “people involved in creative industries”, Soho House Glasgow will have various spaces for members to eat, drink and socialise across four floors - including a roof terrace.

The Soho Lounge, Winter Garden and Collector’s Hall Bar will be at ground level, the Soho Kitchen restaurant on the second floor, the club and supporting accommodation on the third floor, and the Soho Terrace and rooftop bar on the fourth level.

Andrew Carnie, Soho House & Co CEO, told The Herald: “From its renowned School of Art to its rich architectural heritage and the city’s lively music scene, Glasgow has a creative energy which makes it an exciting choice for our first Scottish location.”

How can I become a member of Soho House Glasgow?

Glasgow-based creatives who are interested in joining Soho House’s existing community in the city can apply for a Cities Without Houses membership – giving access to local events hosted by Soho House as well as entry to Soho House locations globally when they travel, via https://www.sohohouse.com/membership/cities-without-houses

Cities Without Houses Glasgow membership costs £2,200 a year (£1,050 for Under 27 members) with no joining fee. You can choose to pay annually or monthly.