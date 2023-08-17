New figures published today have provided a welcome boost to a sector that has endured no shortage of woe since the pandemic broke out in 2020.
A survey sponsored jointly by VisitScotland, VisitEngland, and VisitWales found there were 12% more tourist visits in Scotland by British residents in the first three months of the year compared with the same period in 2022, with those visits yielding spending of £1 billion for the Scottish economy.
Given the importance of domestic visitors to the fortunes of the Scottish tourism industry, the findings perhaps offered encouragement that the sector is beginning to get back on an even keel following the challenges posed by Covid and the upheaval – from labour shortages to surging costs – that has followed in its wake.
READ MORE: Fife store of failed Scottish retail chain to close down
But it is important to put things in context. As a survey published by the Scottish Tourism Alliance in June found, confidence in the industry remains “fragile” as businesses continue to grapple with high costs, shaky consumer confidence, and struggle to recruit staff – a perennial problem since the UK exited the European Union.
Those challenges have not gone anywhere and indeed were reinforced by fellow trade body UKHospitality Scotland today, with executive director Leon Thompson warning that ongoing pressure from inflationary pressures means “many hospitality venues remain and are slipping into a parlous financial state”.
“Hospitality is the essential ingredient in Scotland’s tourism offer,” Mr Thompson added. “The country cannot afford to see businesses close, diminishing the visitor experience and undermining the country’s ability to keep attracting visitors from across the UK and the world.”
It has certainly been encouraging to see international visitors to return to Scotland in significant numbers this year. Added to the rise in domestic visits in the first quarter, it forms a good platform on which the tourism industry can build.
READ MORE: Investment chief steps down with attack on rates policy
However, as consumers continue to be weighed down by high inflation and interest rates, and businesses struggle with hefty costs, the tourism industry is far from out of the woods.
Indeed, Marc Crothall, chief executive of the STA, noted today that the cost-of-living crisis has had a major impact on major visitor attractions across Scotland this summer.
Moreover, further pressure is being exerted on the tourism industry in the shape of new regulations, including a controversial licensing regime for short-term letting accommodation that is feared will lead to many operators exiting the industry.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here