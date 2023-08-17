A survey sponsored jointly by VisitScotland, VisitEngland, and VisitWales found there were 12% more tourist visits in Scotland by British residents in the first three months of the year compared with the same period in 2022, with those visits yielding spending of £1 billion for the Scottish economy.

Given the importance of domestic visitors to the fortunes of the Scottish tourism industry, the findings perhaps offered encouragement that the sector is beginning to get back on an even keel following the challenges posed by Covid and the upheaval – from labour shortages to surging costs – that has followed in its wake.

READ MORE: Fife store of failed Scottish retail chain to close down

But it is important to put things in context. As a survey published by the Scottish Tourism Alliance in June found, confidence in the industry remains “fragile” as businesses continue to grapple with high costs, shaky consumer confidence, and struggle to recruit staff – a perennial problem since the UK exited the European Union.

Those challenges have not gone anywhere and indeed were reinforced by fellow trade body UKHospitality Scotland today, with executive director Leon Thompson warning that ongoing pressure from inflationary pressures means “many hospitality venues remain and are slipping into a parlous financial state”.

“Hospitality is the essential ingredient in Scotland’s tourism offer,” Mr Thompson added. “The country cannot afford to see businesses close, diminishing the visitor experience and undermining the country’s ability to keep attracting visitors from across the UK and the world.”

It has certainly been encouraging to see international visitors to return to Scotland in significant numbers this year. Added to the rise in domestic visits in the first quarter, it forms a good platform on which the tourism industry can build.

READ MORE: Investment chief steps down with attack on rates policy

However, as consumers continue to be weighed down by high inflation and interest rates, and businesses struggle with hefty costs, the tourism industry is far from out of the woods.

Indeed, Marc Crothall, chief executive of the STA, noted today that the cost-of-living crisis has had a major impact on major visitor attractions across Scotland this summer.

Moreover, further pressure is being exerted on the tourism industry in the shape of new regulations, including a controversial licensing regime for short-term letting accommodation that is feared will lead to many operators exiting the industry.