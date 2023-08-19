A policy paper on pensions legislation with the aim of delivering a measure already announced months earlier is not normally where you would expect to find a plot twist. But that is exactly what we got, in addition to getting a first glimpse at the proposals for removing the Lifetime Allowance from the pensions tax framework.

Firstly, as we already know from the Spring Budget on March 15 2023, the lifetime allowance charge no longer applies from April 6 2023 and thereafter the lifetime allowance will be abolished entirely from April 6 2024.

The lifetime allowance was introduced in 2006 and is the maximum limit of benefits under a pension scheme that can be taken before penal tax charges apply on any excess. The current limit being £1,073,000.

Where this limit is exceeded, a lifetime allowance charge would apply. The rate of this charge would depend on the how the excess was to be taken - 55% if the excess was taken as a lump sum or 25% if it was drawn as an income. The latter, lower rate reflects the fact that pension income would also be subject to income tax under PAYE.

The policy objective of abolishing the limit, and any consequences of breaching it, was to remove significant financial barriers for people remaining in work. But there was no hiding the specific problem that this measure was looking to address – “these reforms will help ensure that high skilled individuals such as NHS clinicians are not disincentivised from remaining in the workforce”.

In terms of the bigger picture, the hope is that this will contribute to a stronger labour market and boost economic activity.

However, this doesn’t mean that there will be no limit on the tax treatment of pension benefits going forward.

In fact, lump sums and lump sum death benefits will be tested against a new cumulative threshold but set at the same level as the present Lifetime Allowance, called the lump sum and death benefit allowance.

The taxation of such benefits will be through the existing income tax structure.

Generally, in terms of lump sum death benefits this will mean the tax treatment will still depend on the member’s age at death. So, where the member dies before age 75 it will remain not taxable (assuming it is paid out within two years and are below the new threshold). But where the member dies after age 75 it will continue to be taxed as pension income.

The maximum limit for tax-free cash will remain at £268,275, except where protections apply, but any tax-free cash taken will also count toward the overall tax-free limit of £1,073,100, or protected amount.

Any lump sums paid above this level will be taxed at the individuals’ or beneficiaries’ marginal rate.

On the face of it, the fundamental difference between the new the lump sum and death benefit allowance and the outgoing lifetime allowance is what counts towards the allowance – specifically that more than just lump sum benefits were in scope of the lifetime allowance.

For example, entitlement to a pension, reaching age 75 and transferring to an overseas pension scheme are some of the events that could use up an individual’s lifetime allowance.

So, in fairness, there does appear to be a degree of simplification under the reforms.

But I did say there a plot twist. And like all plot twists it is based on the unexpected. In this case, it was unanticipated as it is beyond scope of abolishing the lifetime allowance and no possibility of such a change or scope creep had been previously mentioned.

In one short paragraph within the policy paper, we first heard of the Government’s intention that inherited pensions, passed on from an individual who dies before age 75, will no longer be excluded from marginal rate income tax in the hands of the recipient. Whilst this may sound fairly uneventful, it is potentially removing one of the major benefits of a defined contribution pension scheme.

It is not difficult to see how the ability to retain the accumulated savings in a tax advantaged wrapper in which investments can continue to grow generally free from income and capital gain taxes, and income can be withdrawn flexibly when needed, proved to be a popular option for many beneficiaries.

This would mean the favourable tax treatment of passing on pension wealth in this way would be relatively short lived, having only been introduced under the ‘freedom and choice’ reforms in 2015.

It would also mean the proposals would have a wider impact beyond the immediate policy objective and its target market, by reducing some of the flexibility around death benefit options for those in defined contribution schemes.

With around eight months until the changes come into force, individuals now have a window to weigh up if these will be favourable based on their own facts and circumstances. Not an easy task against a backdrop of such uncertainty.

