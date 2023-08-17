It comes after the original venue, Leith Arches, announced that it was no longer hosting the Comedy Unleashed show on Thursday after learning Linehan, a critic of the trans rights movement, would be performing a stand-up routine.

The venue claimed in a post on Instagram it did not know Linehan, who also wrote The IT Crowd and Black Books, had been booked to perform beforehand.

The show’s organisers said that despite the fresh cancellation the event would still go ahead this evening, at a new location.

Our replacement venue has cancelled on us too, but we’re still going ahead tonight at 7.30!

Ticket holders have been emailed with the new location. https://t.co/QpxDYVRyI3 — Comedy Unleashed (@UnleashedComedy) August 17, 2023

Comedy Unleashed bills itself as "the home of free-thinking comedy."

Mr Linehan made his stand-up debut with the club in February, and has made three further appearances.

A planned musical version of Father Ted has also been abandoned with producers saying the writer's involvement made the show impossible to stage.