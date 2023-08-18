Philip Raeburn, from Coldstream in the Borders, was 27 when he was sent to Huntlyburn Ward for people with mental health problems at Borders General Hospital in Melrose, Roxburghshire, in 1985.

His sister, Alison Tyson, 53, from Blairgowrie in Perth and Kinross, said: "Philip was always so happy and smiling but he started to have depression-like symptoms and went to some very dark places. He had lots of tests and assessments at Huntlyburn for a few weeks.

"Eventually he had a brain scan at Borders General, which revealed a brain tumour. Philip and I were both really worried, but we were also relieved to have found out what was causing him to be like he was.”

Philip underwent surgery and radiotherapy, which proved successful. However, approximately 10 years later, the tumour returned and he had a second operation but no further treatment was available.

Philip, dad to Bethany, 24, Michael, 29, and Anja, 31, died in August 2009 at the age of 41.

Now sister Alison is supporting UK-based charity Brain Tumour Research in its call to increase Government funding to study the disease.

Phillip Raeburn with his sister Alison Tyson (Image: Brain Tumour Research)

The charity needs to reach 100,000 signatures on its petition to increase research funding, in the hope of prompting a parliamentary debate.

She said: “I was so shocked at how much the brain tumour changed Philip’s personality and his whole way of living. He was such a gentle, loving person who would do anything for anybody, but be became withdrawn. He gradually went downhill until he couldn’t eat or swallow. The whole experience was horrific.”

The charity is calling on the Government to ring-fence £110 million of current and new funding to kick-start an increase in the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million a year by 2028.

Brain Tumour Research wants the Government to recognise brain tumour research as a critical priority. It says the increase in research investment would put brain tumours in line with the spend on cancers of breast, bowel and lung, as well as leukaemia.

To sign and share the petition before it closes at the end of October 2023, go to www.braintumourresearch.org/petition.