Ms Bryce, who has more than 20 years of experience and will work in the Glasgow office, has joined Brodies’ commercial services practice.

She specialises in intellectual property and innovation, with sector expertise in food and drink, fintech and green energy, acting for clients in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK and internationally.

Neil Burgess, head of corporate and commercial at Brodies, said: "Alison's appointment adds considerable strength to our existing commercial services practice….Alison's expertise in innovation and intellectual property will complement the work of our wider practice in areas such as life sciences and high- growth companies."