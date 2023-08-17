Bus services to a Scots beauty spot have been diverted this evening due to 'unacceptable antisocial behaviour'.

First Glasgow took to social media to warn travellers of the unscheduled diversion.

The bus operator said that its X85 service is operating on a diverted route and will not serve Campsie Glen due to "unacceptable antisocial behaviour on our services in this area this evening".

The X85 service operates a route from Campsie Glen to Glasgow's Buchanan Bus Station via Kirkintilloch.