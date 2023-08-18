Fire crews rushed to the old Carnbooth House Hotel in Busby Road, Carmunnock shortly after 8pm on Thursday night after reports the abandoned building had caught fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a total of 10 appliances were despatched to put out the flames.

The large country house, built by architect Alexander Cullen around 1900, has been empty since 2019. It was previously a residential school before operating as a hotel in recent years.

@Daily_Record Carnbooth house hotel is on fire, fire brigade on site. ☹️Another nice old Scottish building lost. pic.twitter.com/ScFyTW4H3p — Alan Richardson (@11ALDO05) August 17, 2023

There were no reported casualties.

Flames could be seen from the roof of the building before the fire spread throughout the structure.

Police closed the Carmunnock Bypass between Busby Road and Carmunnock Road and urged people are urged to avoid the area.

In 2018, the hotel was granted permission to build four blocks of 36 flats and an underground car park.

It closed for refurbishment a year later, but never reopened.

A spokesperson said there were no casualties, but all 10 appliances were still on the scene almost three hours later.

“We were alerted at 8.03pm to reports of a derelict building on fire at Busby Road in Carmunnock, Glasgow,” the spokesperson said last night.

“Operations control mobilised a total of 10 appliances to the area at the height of the fire.

“There are no reported casualties and crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.”