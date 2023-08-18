A historic country house hotel has been gutted by a blaze which saw huge flames burst through its roof.
Fire crews rushed to the old Carnbooth House Hotel in Busby Road, Carmunnock shortly after 8pm on Thursday night after reports the abandoned building had caught fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a total of 10 appliances were despatched to put out the flames.
The large country house, built by architect Alexander Cullen around 1900, has been empty since 2019. It was previously a residential school before operating as a hotel in recent years.
@Daily_Record Carnbooth house hotel is on fire, fire brigade on site. ☹️Another nice old Scottish building lost. pic.twitter.com/ScFyTW4H3p— Alan Richardson (@11ALDO05) August 17, 2023
There were no reported casualties.
Flames could be seen from the roof of the building before the fire spread throughout the structure.
Police closed the Carmunnock Bypass between Busby Road and Carmunnock Road and urged people are urged to avoid the area.
READ MORE: Fresh blaze rips through derelict building
In 2018, the hotel was granted permission to build four blocks of 36 flats and an underground car park.
It closed for refurbishment a year later, but never reopened.
A spokesperson said there were no casualties, but all 10 appliances were still on the scene almost three hours later.
“We were alerted at 8.03pm to reports of a derelict building on fire at Busby Road in Carmunnock, Glasgow,” the spokesperson said last night.
READ MORE: Five rescued from blaze
“Operations control mobilised a total of 10 appliances to the area at the height of the fire.
“There are no reported casualties and crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here