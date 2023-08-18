A COMPANY which began life making soft drinks in Glasgow’s east end in 1875 has been unveiled as a new sponsor of Queen’s Park Football Club.
Dunns Food and Drink has struck a deal to become the official hospitality supplier of the Spiders, which play in the Championship after rising through the leagues since turning professional in 2019. The club had famously held amateur status for 152 years.
Julie Dunn, operations director at Dunns Food and Drinks, said the two organisations have shared values.
She said: “As we prepare for our 150th anniversary, we’re very excited to enter a partnership with a football club that was well established even before our inception.
“The club has a rich heritage and we’ve been proud to have been their supplier for a number of years. It felt right on multiple fronts for us to take the next step and become an official partner of the club too.
“Like us, Queen’s Park believes in having a positive impact on the community and supporting the local workforce. We are looking forward to building a very successful partnership which will create a lot of good for communities and charities in Glasgow and beyond.”
Kieran Koszary, head of commercial at Queen’s Park, said: “We are very proud to announce that one of Scotland’s most celebrated brands has officially come on board as a partner. It’s a very exciting time for the club, and it’s fantastic to have the support of Dunns Food and Drinks during it.
“We know how aligned we are – Dunns Food and Drinks have always been wonderful to work with while we both strive to use the power of our brands to enhance the lives of others. We’re also both extremely ambitious.
“There’s huge potential for what we can achieve together, in particular through the many charity and community initiatives we are preparing to embark on in partnership.”
Aware Scotland, a charity which helps young people achieve their full potential, will invite give youngsters the chance to attend training sessions, games, and press conferences as part of the deal.
Chris Glancey at the charity said: “We are very proud to be supported by two organisations who, like us, are extremely passionate about supporting young people. Dunns Food and Drinks and Queen’s Park FC. The experience will help the young people we support to enjoy truly positive experiences which will bring true joy and build real connections.”
