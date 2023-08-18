A foodbank collection will be held outside of Ibrox when Rangers face Celtic for the first time this season.
The pair meet on September 3 for their first Scottish Premiership clash of the campaign, as Brendan Rodgers and Mick Beale vie for the title.
From 10.30am a collection for foodbanks will be held outside Ibrox subway station, as part of Fans Supporting Foodbanks Scotland.
The movement has seen clubs across the country come together to support their local communities, with supporters of Rangers and Celtic teaming up to send the message "hunger doesn't wear club colours".
There will be no away supporters at Ibrox for the first derby fixture of the season, but anyone attending or who is in the area is urged to give what they can.
Here we go. First collection of the new season. We’ll be at Ibrox subway on the 3rd of September from 10:30AM. pic.twitter.com/o31aQ81U7F— GersFoodBanks (@GersFoodBanks) August 17, 2023
Fans Supporting Foodbanks was founded by supporters of Liverpool and Everton in 2015, and the donation drive has taken off in Scotland.
Other supporters to have organised collections include Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Dundee, Brechin and Motherwell.
FSFS said: "We want to unite supporters of every single club in Scotland. No matter how big or small the supporter base is there is a place for all supporters of football to get involved in FSFS.
"We want to show how inclusive, powerful and community focused that football fans in Scotland can be when we stand together to tackle issues like poverty.
"This isn’t about party politics or one football club over another, it's about showing the difference that fan activism can make and football fans standing in solidarity with one another to support foodbanks during a cost of living crisis."
