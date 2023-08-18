Stirling Distillery said the award supports its goal to be recognised as a top tourism destination.

It marks the second success for its visitor experiences in 2023, having also recently picked up Visitor Attraction of the Year at the annual Stirling Business Awards.

Choice awards celebrate businesses that have consistently received great visitor reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, with the distillery earning over 700 five-star reviews since opening its doors in 2019.

The distillery's five-star reviews earn it a coveted place (Image: Stirling Distillery)

Sited on Stirling's castle rock, and housed within a renovated building which is said to be the location used by King James VI to stable his horses, the historic distillery produces a range of award-winning gins and whiskies alongside the industry-leading visitor experiences.

Elle McCann, distillery manager, said: “Everyone at the distillery has worked incredibly hard since we opened to continuously develop and grow our experiences into an industry-leading product for visitors to Stirling.

“With the number of guests we’ve welcomed doubling in 2023, this award is a testament to our team of passionate tour guides who work hard to tell the rich history and folklore of Stirling and give guests a truly unique taste of our city.”

John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor, said: “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.”

“With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year.”

Historic Glasgow firm forges link with Queen's Park

A company which began life making soft drinks in Glasgow’s east end in 1875 has been unveiled as a new sponsor of Queen’s Park Football Club.

Dunns Food and Drink has struck a deal to become the official hospitality supplier of the Spiders, which play in the Championship after rising through the leagues since turning professional in 2019. The club had famously held amateur status for 152 years. Julie Dunn, operations director at Dunns Food and Drinks, said the two organisations have shared values.