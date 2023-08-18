Marcello Ventisei, who has taken over as general manager of the Grand Central hotel, said he was a "proud Glaswegian" but felt that some of the criticism of the appearance of its central streets was justified.

He said the hotel's owners IHG has spent around £1million over the past two years maintaining the fabric of the 140 year-old hotel.

While there are long-term plans for the evolution of the city centre Mr Ventisei said he would like to see a bit more investment in the areas around the hotel, which he described as the "gateway to the city".

"Buchanan Street is beautiful so it would be nice to see investment in those areas on our front door," said the hotel boss.

READ MORE: New boss of Glasgow's 'grande dame' hotel on his plans for the future of city institution

“If you look at the people arriving into the railway station, the railway station is beautiful, you walk in and there is a sense of arrival but when you step out in the city and before you get to Buchanan Street that sense of arrival is lost.

“I do think there is an opportunity there, in collaboration with the private sector.

“Since the hotel was taken over by IHG there has been approximately £1million spent just maintaining the fabric of the building and we will continue to invest.

“I do think the city has a responsibility to say, how do we add to the visitor experience as people come into the city and not just for visitors, for fellow Glaswegians.

“How do we encourage people to come into the city more often and I think there is an infrastructure investment needed.”

READ MORE: 'Radical' New York-style approach could solve Glasgow's empty buildings blight

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council has said she recognised that there were some areas of the city centre that had "issues with cleanliness" but said it "wasn't for lack of trying" by the local authority.

Mr Ventisei said private investors also had a duty to play their part in maintaining the city centre and said the hotel was keen to play a role in improving the area around Central Station.

“We talk about the council’s commitment to improving the area but maybe we can improve the area as well and maybe there are areas we can help clean up and tidy up," said Mr Ventisei.

“Going back to having the resource and the means, we have over 200 people working in this hotel, we all have a sense of pride and belonging to Glasgow and I think we can tap into that.

"I’ve done it in previous hotels. In Edinburgh we cleaned up the water of Leith, we would do clean-ups in Princes Street Gardens, we took a small area of disused land at the back of the hotel and created a small garden.”