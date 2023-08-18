Valued at £2.3m - but expected to go for more – the property boats a prime location at the Hamilton Grand which overlooks the 18th Green of the world famous Old Course in St Andrews.

Judged to have the highest price per square foot of any residential property in Scotland, flats in the building have only gone on sale once before, when it was opened to the market after being refurbished into private dwellings.

This first re-sale is likely to attract buyers from around the globe, attracted by its opulence and unique vista.

Hamilton Grand is made up of 27 apartments, ranging in size from 1,000 ft2 to 2,500 ft2 with a reception hall and concierge; a private lounge for residents and a sensational roof terrace.

The view from this roof terrace takes in the Royal and Ancient Golf Club and the Old Course, and out over the West Sands.

Thomas Hamilton commissioned The Grand Hotel in 1895, immediately behind the Old Course. It was the first building in Scotland to have a pneumatic elevator and hot and cold water running in every bathroom, setting the benchmark for the ultimate in luxurious hospitality.

Built of distinctive red sandstone, The Grand Hotel created something of a sensation, bringing a great splash of colour to “The Auld Grey Toon”.

In the Second World War the Air Ministry requisitioned the building, transforming it into training headquarters for the Royal Air Force.

The University of St. Andrews acquired later acquired it and used it as a student residence called Hamilton Hall.

Prices for the refurbished flats caused a sensation with the premier properties selling for over £4 million.

The price per foot squared reached over £2,500 - equivalent to prime London and more than double the top prices paid in Edinburgh.

The final flat sold at the start of 2023 meaning that the development has been “sold out” until now.

Estate Agents Savills are handing the sale.

Jamie Macnab, the selling agent at Savills who specialises in the St Andrews market said: “No 16 Hamilton Grand was one of the first units to sell after the refurbishment and is one of the best units in the building.

“It is central to the main elevation on the third floor. It has four arched windows and two balconies overlooking the 18th green of the world famous Old Course.

“The appeal of St Andrews and The Old Course is sometimes overlooked by UK buyers but attracts wealthy buyers from all over the world who love the game of golf.“

He added: “Most people assume that all of the buyers are American but the residents of Hamilton Grand are from all over the world, including several different European countries. This is a very rare opportunity to buy a piece of Scottish golfing heritage”.