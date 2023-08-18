The Met Office has issued not one but two yellow weather warnings for Scotland this weekend.
The most recent forecast predicts "heavy rain" for much of the country as Storm Betty makes its way across the UK.
The Meteorological organisation warned that the rain could cause "disruption on Saturday morning".
The weather warning, which will affect places like Aberdeen, Fife and the Scottish Borders, is in place from 3 am to 12 pm on Saturday, August 19.
The satellite 🛰️ and radar sequence shows the showery outbreaks of rain 🌨️ which have been spreading northeast today— Met Office (@metoffice) August 18, 2023
Some thundery downpours ⛈️ developed, mainly near to the English Channel coast#StormBetty is gathering to the southwest pic.twitter.com/5tPMuPbTrd
However, there is no weather warning in place for Sunday in Scotland.
What to expect as Met Office issues two weather warning for Scotland this weekend
The Met Office has said that bus and train services could be impacted by longer journey times and cancellations.
Spray and flooding on roads could also make car journeys longer.
The Met Office also warned of flooding in a few homes and businesses because of the rain.
These warnings come amid the arrival of Storm Betty to parts of Scotland and the rest of the UK.
Have outdoor plans this weekend?— Met Office (@metoffice) August 18, 2023
Here are the all important weather details 👇#StormBetty pic.twitter.com/uzCZoDhQoS
Met Office says Storm Betty to bring 'very strong and gusty winds'
A Met Office spokesperson added: "Storm Betty is expected to bring a swathe of very strong and gusty winds to the Isles of Scilly early Friday evening, quickly transferring north across many western parts of the UK overnight and into Saturday morning.
"Strongest winds will be along south to southwest facing coasts where gusts of 60-70 mph are possible, whilst gusts of 45-55 mph are possible elsewhere.
"Given the time of year, with trees in full leaf, as well as likely temporary structures such as tents and marquees, some disruption is likely.
"Impacts on high-sided vehicles and caravans are also likely."
Find out more about your local weather forecast by visiting the Met Office website.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here