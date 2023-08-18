The most recent forecast predicts "heavy rain" for much of the country as Storm Betty makes its way across the UK.

The Meteorological organisation warned that the rain could cause "disruption on Saturday morning".

The weather warning, which will affect places like Aberdeen, Fife and the Scottish Borders, is in place from 3 am to 12 pm on Saturday, August 19.

The satellite 🛰️ and radar sequence shows the showery outbreaks of rain 🌨️ which have been spreading northeast today



Some thundery downpours ⛈️ developed, mainly near to the English Channel coast#StormBetty is gathering to the southwest pic.twitter.com/5tPMuPbTrd — Met Office (@metoffice) August 18, 2023

However, there is no weather warning in place for Sunday in Scotland.

What to expect as Met Office issues two weather warning for Scotland this weekend

The Met Office has said that bus and train services could be impacted by longer journey times and cancellations.

Spray and flooding on roads could also make car journeys longer.

The Met Office also warned of flooding in a few homes and businesses because of the rain.

These warnings come amid the arrival of Storm Betty to parts of Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Have outdoor plans this weekend?

Here are the all important weather details 👇#StormBetty pic.twitter.com/uzCZoDhQoS — Met Office (@metoffice) August 18, 2023

Met Office says Storm Betty to bring 'very strong and gusty winds'

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Storm Betty is expected to bring a swathe of very strong and gusty winds to the Isles of Scilly early Friday evening, quickly transferring north across many western parts of the UK overnight and into Saturday morning.

"Strongest winds will be along south to southwest facing coasts where gusts of 60-70 mph are possible, whilst gusts of 45-55 mph are possible elsewhere.

"Given the time of year, with trees in full leaf, as well as likely temporary structures such as tents and marquees, some disruption is likely.

"Impacts on high-sided vehicles and caravans are also likely."

Find out more about your local weather forecast by visiting the Met Office website.