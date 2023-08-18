Centre Plant hired plant and machinery and supplied haulage services mainly to Allma Construction, its sister firm which was founded in 1991 and was based in Barrhead near Glasgow. Allma, which operated sites throughout the central belt and Ayrshire, supplied groundwork services to leading housebuilders.

The two companies turned over a combined £25 million and employed 188 staff, 184 of whom worked for Allma.

READ MORE: Scotch whisky industry reveals leading international markets

However, in recent times it was hit by the downturn in housebuilding activity which, combined with the rising prices of raw materials and delays to the start of new developments, caused unsustainable financial and cash flow pressures.

Following the appointment of joint administrators Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot, partners with FRP Advisory, the companies have ceased trading with immediate effect. The vast majority of staff, 181, have been made redundant and the administrators are marketing the firms’ assets for sale. Seven members of staff have been retained to assist the joint administrators in the short term.

READ MORE: New tourism survey 'masks' reality facing Scottish industry

Mr Robb said: “Allma Construction is a long-established and highly regarded supplier of specialist groundworks services to many of the leading housebuilders. Unfortunately, the business has been severely affected by a downturn in the homebuilding markets and rising labour and material costs, and despite the best efforts of the directors in exploring other options, administration was the only option.

“We will now focus on marketing the assets for sale and on providing every possible support to the staff for claims to the Redundancy Payments Office and accessing support agencies such as PACE.”