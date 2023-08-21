Founded in 2015, Enough's plant-based mycoprotein is based on the work of Craig Johnston and David Ritchie of the University of Strathclyde. Their core ingredient, Abunda, is created by feeding fungi with sugars from sustainably sourced grain which is then fermented in a similar way to beer or wine.

Having raised initial seed funding in 2016 followed by a second round of funding in 2021, the total capital raised by Enough now exceeds €95m. Some of this has been used to establish a manufacturing facility in the Netherlands where capacity is set to double to 20,000 tonnes annually as the compnay moves towards commercial launch later this year.

The fresh funding round was co-led by climate technology venture capital group World Fund and food technology investor CPT Capital. Other previous investors including the Axa Impact Fund, HAL Investments, the Onassis Group, Tailored Solutions, and Scottish Enterprise also followed on.

"Enough has made great strides in the past few years to launch our new factory in the Netherlands and scale up to work with customers across the UK and Europe," co-founder and chief executive Jim Laird said. "With this new funding, we will accelerate that growth.

"The alternative protein market is a multi-billion dollar opportunity, and the ethical and environmental reasons to embrace non-animal protein sources are more pressing than ever. We’re delighted to be leading this food revolution with our proprietary Abunda mycoprotein."

The company currently has 60 employees including 15 people working at its research and development centre in Scotland which it refers to as the "Farm and Kitchen". The factory in the Netherlands opened last year and ultimately aims to reach annual production of more than 60,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of one cow's worth of protein every two minutes.

Enough says Abunda's neutral flavour means it can be used for meat, fish and dairy alternatives. Production in the Netherlands began at the end of June.

"We've sent samples away to customers but there is nothing on shelf yet," Mr Laird said. "With the lead time you have in the food industry...I think it will be the back end of the year before it is on shelf.

"With the number of conversations we are having we hope it will be on shelf with retailers and also maybe some of quick-serve restaurants."

He added that one of they key features of Abunda is that it can be produced in large volumes, making a viable mass market alternative. Its "zero-waste production" uses up to 93% less water, 97% less feed and creates 97% fewer CO2 emissions than protein from beef.

Craig Douglas, founding partner at World Fund, saidn his group is delighted to support Enough in its efforts to become the global leader in sustainable protein.

"The company is tackling crucial bottlenecks in the creation of sustainable protein, whilst using fewer resources and maintaining a zero-waste process, which is enabling Enough to have a lower carbon footprint compared to other plant-based protein sources, whilst producing at scale and providing supply security to a growing market," he said.

It helps that the products featuring Abunda are delicious too. Enough's work has the potential to help combat food scarcity, reduce the use of resources in the food industry and reduce emissions on a global scale and we look forward to working with Jim and the team to help them achieve this.”