However, there is one niche that seems to be bucking the trend.

With the news that Heavenly Desserts has continued an ‘impressive year of growth’ by opening a store in Aberdeen, just weeks after Creams Cafe launched a new Glasgow site, we've asked why the dessert shop sector is experiencing a boom and looked into the people behind some of the biggest names in the game.

What are they?

Unless you’re based in rural Scotland, you'll likely have noticed dessert shops from various chains popping up in retail parks, shopping centres and on high streets in recent years.

A dentist’s nightmare, these flashy parlours specialise in all things sweet, offering a huge selection of ice creams, waffles, pancakes and more all drenched in a generous serving of chocolate sauce or syrup.

'Instagrammable' interiors are essential for catching the social media crowd, while some locations are even large enough to offer a drive-thru service.

Who’s in charge?

Although there are independently run dessert parlours to be found, the larger chains have managed fast track their expansion by franchising.

The most prolific of these include Kaspa’s, Creams and Heavenly Desserts.

Heavenly Desserts operates stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Their latest opening at 206 Union Street in Aberdeen reportedly has space for up to 60 diners and is located on a former Sainsbury’s site.

Ahead of the launch, managing director Yousif Aslam, said: “Here at Heavenly Desserts we never sit still – having recently achieved the fantastic milestone of launching 50 UK restaurants in July, we’ve all been excitedly planning for our next store opening in Aberdeen this August.

“We’ve only just scratched the surface and I’m really excited to see the journey unfold as we grow our footprint in the UK and globally.”

Heavenly Desserts was founded by Mr Aslam and Mohammad Imran in 2008 and now runs across 51 sites in the UK.

Creams Cafe was first launched in London by Adam Mani and Balal Aqil who claim to have ‘kick-started the UK dessert parlour revolution’ in 2008.

They are now reported to have around 100 stores in the UK including the site in Glasgow’s Maryhill which was opened this month.

Everett Fieldgate, CEO of Creams Cafe said: “Creams is all about providing joy and moments of indulgence for all ages.

"This is our only cafe in Scotland, and we are so excited to be bringing our showstopping desserts to Glasgow.”

Kaspa’s Desserts markets itself as a franchise which brings together ‘the world’s favourite hot and cold desserts under one roof’ with close to 100 shops across the UK.

Founded in 2012 by Croydon-based Azhar Rehman, Kaspa’s Scottish stores are located in both Dundee and Edinburgh.

A statement on the official website reads: “Our expansion has created a strong high street presence. We are on track to have Kaspa’s Deserts stores serving high-quality desserts, in every major city and town throughout the UK within the next two years.”

Why are they so popular?

There are many theories as to why interest in dessert parlours has risen so rapidly.

Some suggest that a ‘treat yourself’ mentality in a post covid world has taught us to appreciate the little things which help to make a day that little bit brighter.

When restrictions forced businesses to rely heavily on delivery carriers, a takeaway dessert order also became a habit which for many would last long after lockdowns had ended.

Partnering with the likes of Deliveroo, JustEat and UberEats has now allowed dessert shops to massively expand their reach.

Social media should also be credited for playing a huge part in building the hype.

The ‘stunt food’ craze is still alive and well online with many wannabe influencers searching out the most decadent of desserts to impress their following.

A more recent development has seen staff members at smaller chains recording themselves putting together takeaways on camera, which can be specifically requested when placing an order.

Finally, changing attitudes towards alcohol in younger generations has also been suggested as a factor as Gen Z search out booze free meet up places and indulgences which don't result in a hefty hangover.

What does the future hold for dessert shops in Scotland?

A quick search reveals that many of these dessert franchises operate the bulk of their stores in England.

However, almost all of the big names have this year vowed to increase their expansion into Scotland.

Like them or loathe them, it’s safe to assume that we will soon see even more dessert shops appearing in cities across the country in the very near future.