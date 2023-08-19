Volumes dropped by 1.2% month-on-month on a seasonally adjusted basis in July, having risen by 0.6% in June. The July fall was much sharper than the 0.5% month-on-month decline forecast by economists in a poll by Reuters.

The effect of wet weather was also highlighted in the ONS figures, particularly in relation to non-food store sales.

The ONS noted: “Food stores sales volumes fell by 2.6% in July 2023, with supermarkets reporting that the wet weather reduced clothing sales, although food sales also fell back; retailers indicated that the increased cost of living and food prices continued to affect sales volumes.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Scottish Government rent controls under fire as project collapses

Non-food store sales volumes fell by 1.7% month-on-month in July, having risen by 0.6% in June. Non-store retailing, comprising mainly online sales, showed a 2.8% month-on-month rise in volumes in July, helped by various promotions.

Thomas Pugh, economist at accountancy firm RSM UK, said: “While the wet weather bears some responsibility for the weakness in retail sales in July, underlying demand also appears to have softened at the start of Q3.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Trouble on horizon for overseas travel?

“The worst is probably behind retailers. However, trading will remain difficult for the rest of the year.”

He noted, while inflation was falling, mortgage and rent payments were higher.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Cat has critics’ tongues as SNP backing of Prestwick Airport pays off

The Bank of England has hiked UK base rates from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25%.

Mr Pugh said: “What’s more, consumer confidence fell sharply in July, suggesting that the unrelenting headlines about mortgage rates are taking a toll on consumers, meaning many will choose to use any extra income to pay down debt rather than splurge on retail therapy.”

He added: “Overall, we expect retail sales volumes to moderately tick up over the rest of the year, but a greater rebound will have to wait until the economy improves more broadly, which probably won’t be until the second half of 2024.”