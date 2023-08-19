Rosa’s Thai is to open its first Scottish restaurant in West Nile Street in Glasgow in September.

Now plans have been put forward for Rosa’s Thai restaurant in Frederick Street in Edinburgh.

The plans centre around a site currently occupied by 63rd and 1st, at the former Café Rouge premises.

“Rosa’s Thai propose to maintain the existing boundary to the front and retain the existing planters redecorated only in Rosa brand colour,” planning documents lodged with City of Edinburg Council reveal.

“Entrance doors will be redecorated with new lighting in the same position replacing what is currently in situ.

"Signage will be replaced and flags attached to existing flag pole bracketry."

It added: “All listed features and elements will be retained, with internal decoration and the main layout remaining existing internally with new furnishings and finishes.”

The papers gave no indication of timescales for the plan.

Rosa’s Thai restaurant is described as "unfussy and relaxed" with an extensive vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free offering.

Rosa's Thai was co-founded in London by Saiphin and Alex Moore 15 years ago.

It began as a market stall on Brick Lane before the Moores secured their first brick and mortar shop in Spitalfields.