Many areas saw heavy downpours and gusts of wind on Friday with the arrival of the second named storm in August.

A weather warning for rain is in place until noon on Saturday for a large part of Scotland, as well as the eastern area of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said there could be a risk of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The warning for rain covers for Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The highest rainfall totals are expected over east-facing high ground in the Angus Hills and the Grampian Mountains where between 40-60mm could accumulate.

Strong and gusty south-easterly winds will accompany the rain, with gusts perhaps as high as 40mph around some exposed coasts and hills in the east.

The Met Office said flooding of some homes and businesses is possible and travel could be affected with spray and flooding on roads.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said the storm had been expected to have the most impact in Ireland and many reported a restless night as homes were battered by wind and rain.

Betty is the second storm named in August, following Storm Antoni which occurred earlier this month.

This is the second time since storm naming was introduced in 2015 that two storms have been named in August, following Ellen and Francis in August 2020.