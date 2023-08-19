Emergency services were called to Lang Street in the town at around 5pm on Friday, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sending six appliances to the scene.

Police say the body of a man was found within the flat.

Police taped off the area as fire crews desperately battled the blaze. (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesman for the force said: “Around 5pm on Friday August 18 we were called to a report of a fire at a flat on Lang Street, Paisley.

“Emergency services attended, and the body of a man was found within.

“Inquiries are continuing to formally identify him and establish the cause of the blaze.

“Road closures remain in place on Lang Street and Violet Street.”

Police locked down the area (Image: Newsquest)

Road closures which were put in place on Lang Street and Violet Street remain in place, police say.