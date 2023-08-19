The former Scottish first minister and SNP party leader has written an open letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf to reiterate that without his proposals the pro-independence movement is in “danger of handing the seat to Labour on a platter”.

But the plan has been swiftly rejected by the SNP – with deputy First Minister Shona Robison saying they were standing alone.

Mr Salmond has gone further - suggesting Humza Yousaf should put forward a united approach at the SNP conference in October by making the case for one single independence candidate at each constituency at the next general election, expected to take place next year

While date for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election has yet to be finalised, parties have started to put forward their candidates, with the race for the Westminster seat likely to be between the SNP’s Katy Loudon and Labour’s Michael Shanks.