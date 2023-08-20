The parents of TV presenter Phil Spencer have been killed in a car accident near their home, his co-star Kirstie Allsopp has confirmed.
Location, Location, Location presenter Allsopp told fans to join her in “sending so much love” to co-star Spencer, following the death of his mother Anne and father David on Friday.
Sharing a photograph of the late couple, the 51-year-old wrote: “This lovely photograph, recently taken at their home in Kent, is of Anne and David Spencer, I am desperately sad to have to say that they were both killed yesterday in a car accident near their home."
“They were farmers, animal lovers and devoted parents to Robert, Caryn, Helen and Philip and adored their eight grandchildren, the only blessing is that they died together, so will never have to mourn the loss of each other.
“I suspect many of you may want to join me in sending so much love to Phil and all his family.
“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, thank you.”
Spencer and Allsopp are most well known for presenting Location, Location, Location together for more than 20 years.
The dynamic duo, who have worked together since the year 2000 and who are both married with children, have appeared in 39 series of the hit Channel 4 property programme, as well as spin-off shows including Relocation, Relocation.
