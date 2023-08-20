The Viking Mars crew member, understood to be in his 40s, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident at the Port of Cromarty Firth in Invergordon.

The alarm was raised at about 11:00 on Friday and two ambulances, a helicopter and trauma team were sent to the scene.

But on Sunday Viking Mars confirmed the crew member, who has not been named, had died from his injuries.

A company statement said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm a crew member passed away following an incident in Scotland on 18 August.

"We shared our deepest sympathies with the crew member's family and are working to ensure they have the support they need during this difficult time.

"Viking's focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our crew and guests.

"Our operations team is working with local authorities to determine how this occurred."

Police Scotland confirmed on Friday that they had received reports of the man having fallen from the ship at Saltburn Pier.

The force added the Health and Safety Executive had been made aware of the incident.