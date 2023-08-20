The feud between Patrick Harvie and Fergus Ewing looks unlikely to abate, with the Scottish Government's Active Travel Minister describing the veteran SNP MSP as not bright or articulate.
The Scottish Green co-leader also said the backbencher was part of a “generation that simply hasn’t moved on” and accepted the reality of climate change.
He also described Alex Salmond as a "discredited figure."
READ MORE: Fergus Ewing: Green tail is wagging SNP dog and deal must end
Last week, writing in this paper, Mr Ewing described Mr Harvie and his party as "hard left extremists who should be never be anywhere near government."
He has called on Humza Yousaf to scrap the Bute House Agreement, warning that power sharing has left the SNP "tarnished, damaged and diminished."
A number of SNP politicians and former Scottish Government ministers have criticised the pact in recent weeks, in part because of high-profile policy failures including the chaotic and delayed Deposit Return Scheme, and the controversial and since abandoned Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).
Former finance secretary Kate Forbes suggested the party should “check-in” with members about the content of the deal.
In an interview with Scotland on Sunday, Mr Harvie was asked what he thought of Mr Ewing and Ms Forbes.
He said: “I think very different things about the two of them. We’ll probably agree and disagree about a range of different things, but one of them is a bright and articulate person and the other is not.”
Pressed further, he added: “The other is Fergus Ewing.
"He represents a generation that simply hasn’t moved on and come to terms with the reality of what the climate emergency requires of us all collectively.
"I don’t think that’s true of Kate Forbes despite the fact that I will fundamentally disagree with her on certain issues.
"For example in the way that she raised some of the issues around HPMAs, I don’t think that was in a knee-jerk reaction of just saying this is a bad idea and it shouldn’t happen.”
READ MORE: They're killing us: SNP MSPs call Bute House Agreement to be looked at again
Asked why there were critics of the deal within the SNP, Mr Harvie said: "I think there are some in the SNP who need to go back and reflect on the experience of being a minority government in the last session, the toxicity of that, and recognise that the public respond well when politicians find common ground and look to cooperate and build consensus.
“Even looking at the SNP’s fortunes, people who are stirring up hostility within the SNP’s ranks, they should be asking themselves whether they have far more to do with the SNP’s polling numbers at the moment than any individual policy delivery.”
Earlier this month, during his show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, former first minister Alex Salmond described Mr Harvie as a "total idiot."
The Green said the ex-SNP leader was a “discredited figure."
He also and said the pro-independence electoral pact proposed by Mr Salmond's Alba party would be “absurd”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel