The famous statues that have welcomed audiences to Glasgow's Citizens Theatre for decades have been re-instated in their new elevated positions.

Over this weekend the six statues were lifted into their new homes as work to redevelop the iconic building, a Gorbals landmark, enters its final phase ahead of reopening in 2024.

The stone statues have been restored by Scots sculptor David J Mitchell, creating a dramatic new focal point on Gorbals Street.

They celebrate the four Greek goddesses Melpomene (tragedy), Thalia (comedy), Euterpe (song and poetry), and Terpsichore (dance) alongside Robert Burns and William Shakespeare.

They dates back to 1878, when the building first opened and they adorned the front of the building as part of a shared façade with the Palace Theatre.

Having survived a fire and demolition in 1977 when the Palace Theatre was condemned, they were reunited in the Citizens Theatre foyer in 1989.

The architects leading the project, Bennetts Associates, say that protecting the unique heritage of the Citizens Theatre and improving access to it has been a key goal of the redevelopment project.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Playhouse reopens following three-month closure

Many of the original Victorian features, including the paint frame and stage machinery - the only surviving example of 19th-century stage machinery in Scotland – will have new public access.

The building work is expected to complete by the summer next year allowing creative work to get underway by the autumn of 2024.

Alex McGowan, executive director of the Citizens Theatre said: “I’m delighted to see the restored statues return to the roof of the theatre as we mark another significant milestone in our journey to re-opening.

"We also hope it is an exciting moment in the wider regeneration of the Gorbals as we restore and reimagine a visual landmark for our local area. The Citz is an iconic building with a huge history, but its beautiful Victorian features were hidden behind an uninviting yellow brick facade.

"The new frontage to the theatre completely transforms that.

READ MORE: Trans row: Theatre boss apologies for Twitter row

"Throughout the project, audiences have enthused about the statues that welcomed them to the theatre for decades in our old foyer.

"Now they are back in their historic position, as they were 145 years ago, ready to welcome people back to the Citz when we re-open our doors next year."

James Nelmes, director of Bennetts Associates added: “It’s exciting to see a key part of our design for the redevelopment of the Citizens Theatre come to fruition.

"The statues on the roof will sit alongside pink neon and black brick encompassing the many old and new traditions that make up the identity of the building.

"The Citz has always married its heritage with a contemporary, international outlook and we have reflected that in our design.

"The redevelopment will deliver spaces and experiences full of character, reflecting the unique and idiosyncratic nature of the theatre building and company.”

The redevelopment will be the most comprehensive of the B-listed building since it opened in 1878.

Constructed by Kier Regional Building, it will deliver improved accessibility, secure the heritage of its unique Victorian features and offer new bar facilities as well as rehearsal, learning and studio spaces.

﻿