Pressure is mounting on the Scottish Government over a controversial new tourism licensing scheme.
The Scottish self-catering industry criticised ministers for dismissing its concerns over a licensing regime for short-term letting accommodation.
It came as new figures showed a majority of operators have still to apply to the scheme shortly before it is due to go live in October, deputy business editor Scott Wright reported.
The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers said this week that the Scottish Government has “casually dismissed” its concerns over the “costly and onerous nature of short-term let licensing”.
Ministers are introducing the scheme to address the impact of the rise of unregulated Airbnb-style short-term letting accommodation, including the effects on the supply of housing for local residents and concern over anti-social behaviour, although its efficacy is disputed.
River Clyde first opening bridge moves closer
The construction of a 170-metre water channel has brought closer completion of the first opening road bridge on the River Clyde, which will link Renfrew with Clydebank and Yoker.
More than 60 people worked on the new open-air culvert, which replaces an old outfall moved to make way for the new bridge and is described as “environmentally friendly”. The majority of the channel is cut out of the ground and took eight months to complete, with civil engineering specialist Graham noting it provides a more natural water course for the flow from the Kilpatrick Hills into the Clyde.
European buyer acquires 'landmark' property
A European buyer has acquired a "landmark" property in Edinburgh's Princes Street in a deal valued at nearly £30 million.
France's Remake Asset Management has bought the mixed-use office and retail block at 40 Princes Street for £29.5m. The site, which has been home to retail chain H&M for nearly 20 years, was previously owned by urban real estate investment management company Redevco.
Scottish cinema in administration put up for sale
A ten-screen Scottish cinema that was owned by a company that collapsed into administration has been brought to market for sale.
The Empire Clydebank was one of eight profitable outlets that survived the initial administration of the Empire Cinemas estate, with six sites south of the Border closing at the time of the July announcement bringing the loss of 150 jobs.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel