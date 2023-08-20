The Scottish self-catering industry criticised ministers for dismissing its concerns over a licensing regime for short-term letting accommodation.

It came as new figures showed a majority of operators have still to apply to the scheme shortly before it is due to go live in October, deputy business editor Scott Wright reported.

The criticism by Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the ASSC, has been scathing (Image: ASSC)

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers said this week that the Scottish Government has “casually dismissed” its concerns over the “costly and onerous nature of short-term let licensing”.

Ministers are introducing the scheme to address the impact of the rise of unregulated Airbnb-style short-term letting accommodation, including the effects on the supply of housing for local residents and concern over anti-social behaviour, although its efficacy is disputed.

River Clyde first opening bridge moves closer

The construction of a 170-metre water channel has brought closer completion of the first opening road bridge on the River Clyde, which will link Renfrew with Clydebank and Yoker.

It has been built by Graham as part of the Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project. (Image: Graham)

More than 60 people worked on the new open-air culvert, which replaces an old outfall moved to make way for the new bridge and is described as “environmentally friendly”. The majority of the channel is cut out of the ground and took eight months to complete, with civil engineering specialist Graham noting it provides a more natural water course for the flow from the Kilpatrick Hills into the Clyde.

European buyer acquires 'landmark' property

A European buyer has acquired a "landmark" property in Edinburgh's Princes Street in a deal valued at nearly £30 million.

Developed in 2005, the property is one of only a handful of modern developments located on the historic pitch of Princes Street. (Image: BNP Paribas)

France's Remake Asset Management has bought the mixed-use office and retail block at 40 Princes Street for £29.5m. The site, which has been home to retail chain H&M for nearly 20 years, was previously owned by urban real estate investment management company Redevco.

Scottish cinema in administration put up for sale

A ten-screen Scottish cinema that was owned by a company that collapsed into administration has been brought to market for sale.

Real estate advisor CBRE has been appointed to sell a portfolio of eight cinemas. (Image: CBRE)

The Empire Clydebank was one of eight profitable outlets that survived the initial administration of the Empire Cinemas estate, with six sites south of the Border closing at the time of the July announcement bringing the loss of 150 jobs.