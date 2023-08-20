Controversial plans to ban fishing in 10% of Scotland’s seas were an example of the Scottish Government's "high and mighty" attitude, a former SNP MP has claimed.
Angus MacNeil - who was expelled from the SNP earlier this month - described the policy as "daft."
READ MORE: Angus MacNeil expelled from SNP after row with chief whip
The plans for the Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) sparked fury in coastal and island communities and were even compared to the Highland Clearances by campaigners.
As well as banning fishing, the tough new regulations would have prohibited any industrial activities, including dredging and cabling for wind farms. Recreational activities would also be subject to strict monitoring and management.
The rollout of the HPMAs was a key part of the Bute House power-sharing agreement signed by the SNP and the Scottish Greens following the 2021 election.
They were effectively killed off in April when Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government would not "impose these policies on communities that don't want them."
Speaking to Times Radio on Sunday, Mr MacNeil said: “They eventually U-turned, but they U-turned too late after annoying a whole load of people unnecessarily on what was a daft policy.
“It was clearly unsustainable that they were going to run with that.
“It was a sort of high and mighty attitude.
“Eventually Humza Yousaf saw the tidal wave, if you pardon the pun, coming his way and he climbed down, but he could have climbed down in a better way.
“He could have climbed down when he came in first as First Minister and said ‘this is daft’ and made a virtue of his U-turn rather than make it look like he’d been forced into a U-turn.”
READ MORE: HPMA: Yousaf in Highly Protected Marine Area 'u-turn'
Speaking later on the same radio station, former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said there had to be some kind of measure in place for conservation of marine life.
“What was taking place was a consultation,” he said.
“When I speak to fishermen in my own constituency, they all recognise we’ve got to have effective management of the seas.
He added: “The fishermen that I speak to and that I represent, are very clear that we need to have something sustainable.
“What we need to do is make sure that those in these communities are being consulted with and this is done properly.
“We’ll find a way through this and there are opportunities to make sure that we are protecting the interests of those that are engaged in fishing, not just for current generations but for generations to come.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here