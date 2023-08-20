A record 3,650 people strode out for 470 Scottish charities across North Fife, Dundee and Angus.

Over £25,000 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support alone.

The 20-mile Mighty Stride left from the world-famous Old Course in St Andrews at 9am, before finishing at Dundee’s landmark Slessor Garden.

The four-mile Wee Wander departed from another historic setting, Castle Green in Broughty Ferry, ending at the city centre finish line.

Among the famous faces taking part in Scotland’s favourite mass participation event were Dundee United legend Jim McInally and STV News anchor, Gordon Chree.

The Kiltwalk is fully underwritten by The Hunter Foundation.

READ MORE: Thousands take part in record-breaking Kiltwalk in Glasgow

Sir Tom Hunter said: “A sincere thank you to every one of our 3,650 Kiltwalk heroes who set off from St Andrews on the Mighty Stride and from Broughty Ferry for the Wee Wander to converge on Dundee in a wave of goodwill.

"It’s phenomenal.

“I’m incredibly proud that more people than ever have trained, fundraised and worked so hard to raise over £600,000 in one day for these great Scottish charities who really need your financial support. Thank you for all your Kiltwalk kindness. Next up: Edinburgh."

This year the entry fee for the Mighty Stride was reduced from £32 to £20 to make Kiltwalk as accessible as possible amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Dan Woods, Board Member of Dundee-based Kanzen Karate, which aims to build better lives through karate, said Kiltwalk would provide a substantial boost to their operations across the city.

He said: “We had an absolute blast at the 2023 Kiltwalk with 107 supporters out walking to raise funds for Kanzen.

"There was so much fun and camaraderie along the way and it was great to see so many people walking for their chosen charities.

"The Kanzen donations will be used to support our community work in schools and local communities."

READ MORE: Glasgow's gamers urged to take part in sale to raise funds for sick children

Eloise Jones, Senior Event Manager at MacMillan Cancer Support, which had the largest group of walkers said: “Macmillan Cancer Support had an incredible team of 110 Kiltwalkers in Dundee this weekend where we hope to raise over £25,000.

"This fundraising will mean we can continue to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer via our range of support services”.